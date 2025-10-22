EA Sports UFC 5 Content Update | UFC 321

Hailing from Dagestan, Islam Makhachev is one of the most dominant fighters in UFC today. The former lightweight champion joins UFC 5 with an Alter Ego that allows fans to step back in time and experience his destructive fighting style pre-UFC title reign. Before holding the lightweight crown, Makhachev was a World Combat Sambo champion, much like his mentor, Khabib Murmagomedov. Now, fans can enter the Octagon as a 2016 version of Makhachev before he challenges Jack Della Maddalena for the welterweight title next month at UFC 322.

“The Machine” himself is also receiving an Aler Ego following his impressive title defense at UFC 320. Before Merab Dvalishvili entered UFC history books, he competed at the highest level in Sambo and claimed silver at the 2019 World Combat Sambo Championships. Alongside this incredible feat, Dvalishvili took home gold at U.S. National Combat Sambo Tournament in June 2024. Take control of the all-time takedown leader in UFC 5 with the bantamweight champ’s latest Alter Ego!

With several Alter Egos joining the game, it’s time to introduce a new addition to the flyweight division. Known for being a dual threat on the ground and on the feet, Jasmine Jasudavicius finally joins UFC 5. The Canadian mixed martial artist has won five of her last six and is looking to reestablish herself as a top contender in the flyweight division following a setback at UFC Vancouver.