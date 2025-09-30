EA Sports UFC 5 Content Update | October 2025

New Alter Egos & Joshua “The Fearless” Van – Now Available!
Sep. 30, 2025
Fresh off an electric and unforgettable Noche UFC in San Antonio, Texas, the Octagon heats up heading back to Las Vegas for UFC 320. Just in time for the championship showdown, EA SPORTS UFC 5 is dropping another DLC update, delivering a mix of breakout prospects, former champions, and rising stars. With three new Alter Egos and a surging flyweight force joining the roster, fans have even more ways to experience the action!
Future UFC champion, Brandon Moreno,battled his way back into the spotlight and reminded fans why he belonged on MMA’s biggest stage. After securing a decisive win over Kai Kara-France at UFC 245, Moreno’s relentless pace and championship potential were on full display. That night, Moreno pushed the pace from start to finish, mixing sharp striking and grappling exchanges to overwhelm Kara-France and earn a unanimous decision. This Alter Ego captures the spark of Moreno’s rise, giving players the chance to relive a pivotal chapter in his journey to UFC gold.
At just 17 years old, Raul Rosas Jr. made history on Season 6 of Dana White’s Contender Series as the youngest fighter ever signed to UFC. His fearless style immediately caught fans’ attention, earning him comparisons to seasoned veterans. Rosas secured his UFC contract with a dominant decision victory, showcasing creative scrambles with unshakable confidence that had the MMA world buzzing. Rosas’s DWCS Alter Ego highlights that breakthrough moment, putting his relentless attack into the hands of UFC 5 players.
At UFC 279, Irene Aldana left fans stunned with an unforgettable performance, showing exactly why she’s never out of the fight. Facing off against Macy Chiasson, Aldana secured one of the most unique finishes in UFC history – delivering a perfectly placed up-kick to the liver that left Chiasson unable to continue. That highlight not only added to Aldana’s reputation as one of the division’s most dangerous strikers, but also showcased her ability to win in sudden, spectacular fashion.
Fans voices come first
Favorite athlete? Fantasy match-ups? Comments? Leave 'em here!