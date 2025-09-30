EA Sports UFC 5 Content Update | October 2025

At just 17 years old, Raul Rosas Jr. made history on Season 6 of Dana White’s Contender Series as the youngest fighter ever signed to UFC. His fearless style immediately caught fans’ attention, earning him comparisons to seasoned veterans. Rosas secured his UFC contract with a dominant decision victory, showcasing creative scrambles with unshakable confidence that had the MMA world buzzing. Rosas’s DWCS Alter Ego highlights that breakthrough moment, putting his relentless attack into the hands of UFC 5 players.

At UFC 279, Irene Aldana left fans stunned with an unforgettable performance, showing exactly why she’s never out of the fight. Facing off against Macy Chiasson, Aldana secured one of the most unique finishes in UFC history – delivering a perfectly placed up-kick to the liver that left Chiasson unable to continue. That highlight not only added to Aldana’s reputation as one of the division’s most dangerous strikers, but also showcased her ability to win in sudden, spectacular fashion.