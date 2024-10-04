EA Sports UFC 5 Content Update | October 2024

Announcements
As part of the fourth installment of the Prime Series Alter Egos, we must revisit the early days of a true MMA legend – Nick Diaz during his Strikeforce era. At just 25, Diaz made his mark in 2009, signing with Strikeforce and delivering an unforgettable debut with a second-round TKO over Frank Shamrock. From then on, he went on an incredible run, racking up a 6-0 record with 3 TKOs and 2 submissions. As the Strikeforce welterweight champion, Diaz defended his belt three times, cementing his place as one of the most exciting fighters of his era. This Alter Ego captures Diaz at his most relentless as he became the fan favorite. Now, you can experience the Nick Diaz that took Strikeforce by storm in UFC 5!
Next up is Daniel “DC” Cormier, who is making his UFC 5 Alter Ego debut based on his championship performance at UFC 192. Cormier entered the Octagon as the reigning light heavyweight champion with a 16-1 record, defending his title for the first time. Facing the towering Alexander Gustafsson, Cormier dug deep in a grueling, five-round war, ultimately emerging victorious by split decision. This fight tested every ounce of Cormier’s skill, heart, and championship spirit. Now, you can relive this legendary fight in UFC 5 as you take control of DC at his peak!
At UFC 243, Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya took on Robert “The Reaper” Whittaker in a high-stakes middleweight title unification bout. Whittaker came in as the reigning champion riding a nine-fight win streak, but Adesanya entering the bout as the undisputed interim champion. After nearly finishing the bout in the first five minutes, Adesanya delivered a stunning second-round knockout to claim the undisputed middleweight title. This victory not only snapped Whittaker’s streak but also pushed Adesanya to an unbeaten 18-0, marking the beginning of his reign as one of UFC’s biggest stars.
Players can also experience one of the greatest comebacks in UFC history with Leon Edwards' new Alter Ego from UFC 278! Nearly seven years removed from their first encounter inside the Octagon, Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman squared off for the second time – this time with UFC gold on the line. Riding a 10-fight unbeaten streak, Edwards was hungry to avenge his last UFC loss. Although the challenger was off to a strong start, Usman turned the tables and dominated much of the fight. While it seemed like Edwards was out of options, he shocked the world with a perfectly timed head-kick knockout in the last minute of the fifth round, crowning himself the new undisputed welterweight champion. This unforgettable moment turned Edwards into a global sensation, and his iconic comeback became part of UFC history. Edwards looked even sharper in the trilogy bout at UFC 286, proving he was the new king of the welterweight division.
At UFC 291, Justin Gaethje entered the Octagon for his highly anticipated rematch against Dustin Poirier, with the UFC BMF title on the line. Ranked #3 in the lightweight division, Gaethje came into the bout looking for redemption after losing his first bout versus Poirier. In the second round of the rematch, Gaethje landed a perfectly timed head-kick KO that sent Poirier to the canvas, securing his place as the new UFC BMF champion. This victory followed a hard-fought win against Rafael Fiziev that showcased Gaethje’s 3-round relentlessness. Players can now experience this firsthand in UFC 5 with Gaethje’s UFC 291 Alter Ego!
Alongside the Alter Ego collections are two prospects from the UFC roster who are making their in-game debut. First up, in the lightweight division, is Chase Hooper. At just 25 years old, Hooper is already making waves holding an impressive record of 14-3-1. Known for his BJJ, Hooper has secured 7 wins via submission and 4 wins via KO, with 5 of those victories coming in the first round. Riding a 3-fight win streak, this young prospect is hungry to break into the rankings and solidify his name as a true contender in the lightweight division.
Joining him is England’s undefeated featherweight, Lerone Murphy. Holding a perfect 14-0-1 record, Murphy has become a knockout artist, claiming 7 wins by KO and 6 first-round finishes. Fresh off his first UFC main event victory against Edson Barbosa, this #12 ranked featherweight looks to crack the top 10 rankings with a victory over Dan Ige at UFC 308.
These fighters are now part of EA Sports UFC 5. Dive in and put their skills to the test!
