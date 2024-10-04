EA Sports UFC 5 Content Update | October 2024

Players can also experience one of the greatest comebacks in UFC history with Leon Edwards' new Alter Ego from UFC 278! Nearly seven years removed from their first encounter inside the Octagon, Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman squared off for the second time – this time with UFC gold on the line. Riding a 10-fight unbeaten streak, Edwards was hungry to avenge his last UFC loss. Although the challenger was off to a strong start, Usman turned the tables and dominated much of the fight. While it seemed like Edwards was out of options, he shocked the world with a perfectly timed head-kick knockout in the last minute of the fifth round, crowning himself the new undisputed welterweight champion. This unforgettable moment turned Edwards into a global sensation, and his iconic comeback became part of UFC history. Edwards looked even sharper in the trilogy bout at UFC 286, proving he was the new king of the welterweight division.