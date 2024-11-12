EA SPORTS UFC 5 Content Update | November 2024

At UFC 268, two more Alter Ego worthy performances took place in New York City, starting with Rose Namajunas’s title defense against Zhang Weili. Despite finishing Zhang in their first bout at UFC 261, Namajunas still entered the rematch as an underdog. Nevertheless, Rose showcased her resilience, securing a split-decision win to retain her title in Madison Square Garden. With a victory in her fifth UFC title fight, Namajunas would improve to 12-4, setting herself up for yet another title defense. In a special moment, none other than actress and avid UFC fan Halle Berry wrapped the belt around Rose’s waist, cementing this fight in the history books.

Right after Rose retained her title, it was time for another title rematch – Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington 2. Two years after their intense first bout, Usman returned to defend his welterweight title in New York City. In a back-and-forth battle, Usman would claim victory via unanimous decision, using his championship experience to get the nod from all three judges. With this win, Usman extended his record-breaking welterweight win streak, and defended his belt for the fourth time, solidifying his place at the top of the division. This fight not only kept Usman undefeated in UFC at 14-0, but also earned him the #1 spot on the pound-for-pound rankings at the time.

