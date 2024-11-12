EA SPORTS UFC 5 Content Update | November 2024

Athletes
Introducing the newest additions to the UFC 5 roster – a collection of Alter Egos from two historic UFC events in New York City, alongside two “Fighting Nerds” who make their long-awaited UFC 5 debut.
Experience Georges St-Pierre’s legendary return at UFC 217, where he moved up to middleweight after a four-year hiatus to face champion, Michael Bisping. With a record of 25-2, GSP stepped into the Octagon at Madison Square Garden and delivered an unforgettable performance, claiming victory in the third round with a rear-naked choke. This victory cemented St-Pierre as the fourth fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two weight classes and extended his record-breaking 13-fight win streak in championship bouts. It would be his final fight in the UFC, capping off one of the greatest careers the sport has ever seen.
Less than one hour before St-Pierre made his return, TJ Dillashaw had an epic showdown against the undefeated UFC bantamweight champion, Cody Garbrandt. After losing the belt in a split decision to Dominick Cruz at in 2016, TJ Dillashaw fought his way back into title contention at UFC 217. Dillashaw would stun the Madison Square Garden crowd, delivering a TKO finish in the second round to reclaim the bantamweight title. After landing a head kick to wobble Garbrandt, Dillashaw sealed the victory with a right hook, finishing Garbrandt on his way to becoming a two-time champ. This win continued the rivalry between the former training partners, with a rematch taking place at UFC 227, which Dillashaw also won. Now, you can bring the intensity of prime TJ Dillashaw to UFC 5 with this unforgettable Alter Ego.
At UFC 268, two more Alter Ego worthy performances took place in New York City, starting with Rose Namajunas’s title defense against Zhang Weili. Despite finishing Zhang in their first bout at UFC 261, Namajunas still entered the rematch as an underdog. Nevertheless, Rose showcased her resilience, securing a split-decision win to retain her title in Madison Square Garden. With a victory in her fifth UFC title fight, Namajunas would improve to 12-4, setting herself up for yet another title defense. In a special moment, none other than actress and avid UFC fan Halle Berry wrapped the belt around Rose’s waist, cementing this fight in the history books.
Right after Rose retained her title, it was time for another title rematch – Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington 2. Two years after their intense first bout, Usman returned to defend his welterweight title in New York City. In a back-and-forth battle, Usman would claim victory via unanimous decision, using his championship experience to get the nod from all three judges. With this win, Usman extended his record-breaking welterweight win streak, and defended his belt for the fourth time, solidifying his place at the top of the division. This fight not only kept Usman undefeated in UFC at 14-0, but also earned him the #1 spot on the pound-for-pound rankings at the time.
What better way to get ready for UFC 309 in New York City than the NYC Alter Ego collection in EA SPORTS UFC 5!
Aside from the Alter Ego collection, two highly requested Brazilian prospects have been added to the roster. First up is Jean “Lord” Silva, who is 3-0 in UFC, with all wins coming via KO/TKO. Rising from Dana White’s Contender Series, Silva’s 2024 has been electrifying, with three victories, including two wins at separate weight classes only 14 days apart. After knocking out Charles Jourdain at UFC 303, he returned just two weeks later to defeat Drew Dober at UFC Fight Night: Namajunas vs Cortez.
Next up, fellow “Fighting Nerd” Carlos “The Nightmare” Prates, has been added after entering the welterweight rankings. With a record of 21-6, the Brazilian brawler has made a name for himself since his Dana White’s Contender Series debut. Currently riding a four-fight win streak in UFC, and fresh off a recent victory over Neil Magny in his first UFC main event, Prates is looking to continue climbing the rankings in the talent-loaded welterweight division.
Add these new fighters to your lineup in EA SPORTS UFC 5 and feel the intensity they bring to the Octagon!
