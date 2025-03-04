EA SPORTS UFC 5 CONTENT UPDATE | MARCH 2025

New “On This Day” Alter Egos & Active Roster Fighters Added Ahead of UFC 313!
Mar. 4, 2025
A new update for EA SPORTS UFC 5is here! In advance of UFC 313 on March 8th, the latest “On This Day” Alter Egos revisit some iconic UFC fights that defined careers and captivated fans worldwide.
Edson Barboza has delivered some of the most jaw-dropping knockouts in UFC history, and his victory against Beneil Dariush was no different. Barboza entered the bout with an 18-4 record, looking to defend his spot against the #9-ranked Beniel Dariush. Fighting in front of his home crowd in Brazil, Barboza showcased his striking skills early before delivering a highlight-reel finish in the second round. As Dariush pressed forward, Barboza timed a perfect flying knee, instantly ending the fight and adding another memorable knockout to his resume.
At UFC 259, Jan Błachowicz proved why he was the UFC light heavyweight champion; successfully defending his title against undefeated UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya, who was looking to make history as a two-division UFC champion. With a record of 27-8, the Polish powerhouse entered the fight as the bigger man, but Adesanya’s striking and speed posed a serious threat. Over five hard-fought rounds inside the UFC APEX, Błachowicz used his size and wrestling to shut down Adesanya’s offense. By the championship rounds, he took full control, securing takedowns and dominating on the ground to earn a unanimous decision victory. Now, players can step into the Octagon as the man who stopped Adesanya’s undefeated run.
The rivalry between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal was one of the most personal in UFC history, and at UFC 272, they finally settled their bad blood inside the Octagon. Covington faced off against his former best friend and training partner, Masvidal, in a welterweight main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. With years of tension boiling over, the fight was heated from start to finish, but Covington’s pressure and world-class wrestling proved too much for Masvidal. After five grueling rounds, he walked away with a unanimous decision victory, silencing his rival and cementing his place at the top of the division. Step into the UFC 5 Octagon and relive one of the most intense grudge matches in recent memory!
The latest update for UFC 5 also adds a rising force in the strawweight division, Brazil’s own Iasmin Lucindo. At just 23 years old, Lucindo has already made a name in the Octagon, building an impressive 17-5 record while climbing to the #7 ranking in the division. With her toughest matchup ahead of her at UFC 313 on March 8th in Las Vegas, Lucindo is set to square off against #5-ranked Amanda Lemos. With Lucindo on the verge of breaking into the division’s elite and eyeing a future shot at UFC gold, players can now take control of the rising contender in UFC 5.
Mark your calendars for UFC 313 and fire up your console to dive into history with the latest update from EA SPORTS UFC 5!
Fans voices come first
Favorite athlete? Fantasy match-ups? Comments? Leave 'em here!