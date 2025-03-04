EA SPORTS UFC 5 CONTENT UPDATE | MARCH 2025

The rivalry between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal was one of the most personal in UFC history, and at UFC 272, they finally settled their bad blood inside the Octagon. Covington faced off against his former best friend and training partner, Masvidal, in a welterweight main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. With years of tension boiling over, the fight was heated from start to finish, but Covington’s pressure and world-class wrestling proved too much for Masvidal. After five grueling rounds, he walked away with a unanimous decision victory, silencing his rival and cementing his place at the top of the division. Step into the UFC 5 Octagon and relive one of the most intense grudge matches in recent memory!

The latest update for UFC 5 also adds a rising force in the strawweight division, Brazil’s own Iasmin Lucindo. At just 23 years old, Lucindo has already made a name in the Octagon, building an impressive 17-5 record while climbing to the #7 ranking in the division. With her toughest matchup ahead of her at UFC 313 on March 8th in Las Vegas, Lucindo is set to square off against #5-ranked Amanda Lemos. With Lucindo on the verge of breaking into the division’s elite and eyeing a future shot at UFC gold, players can now take control of the rising contender in UFC 5.

Mark your calendars for UFC 313 and fire up your console to dive into history with the latest update from EA SPORTS UFC 5!