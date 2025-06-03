EA Sports UFC 5 Content Update | June 2025

Jorge Masvidal’s Origin Series Alter Ego takes players back to the neighborhoods of 2003 Miami, where the future UFC BMF was already making a name for himself. Born to Cuban immigrants, Masvidal realized by the time he was 10, he could make a living off fighting. That belief led him into Miami’s underground fight scene, where he met Kimbo Slice at a local gym. After entering the Miami fight scene, Masvidal went viral for knocking out one of Kimbo’s much bigger protégés in a backyard bout – cementing himself as an up-and-coming talent to watch. This version of “Gamebred” is all grit, skill, toughness, and is ready to scrap in UFC 5.

Next up, we look at Kimbo Slice, the bearded brawler who was turning heads in viral fights long before stepping into the Octagon. Born Kevin Ferguson, Kimbo made a name for himself fighting in the underground Miami scene, with grainy YouTube clips turning him into an internet icon. He fought for cash, for respect, and for survival, earning the nickname “Slice” after cutting open an opponent in one of his early fights. This version of Kimbo in UFC 5 is raw, intimidating, and straight from the pavement – bringing the same energy that made him a Miami legend.

Rounding out the Origin Series Alter Egos is a 2006 version of Alex Caceres, who was cutting his teeth in backyard fights. Fresh out of high school, a young “Bruce Leeroy” found himself in matches organized by local promoters, including those connected to Kimbo Slice. These matches weren’t just for bragging rights, they were about representing your neighborhood and earning respect. Known for his flashy style and fearless approach, Caceres quickly stood out in the scene. This version of him in UFC 5 captures that raw energy and unrefined talent, offering players a glimpse into the early days of a fighter who turned chaos into a professional career.