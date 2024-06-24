EA SPORTS UFC 5 CONTENT UPDATE | June 2024

The Prime Series collection returns for the latest content update from EA Sports UFC 5 – this time featuring two new Alter Egos from the pinnacles of their careers. Prime Series II starts UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs Alvarez, where lightweight veteran Eddie Alvarez would take on UFC lightweight champion, Rafael Dos Anjos. The lights weren’t too bright for Alvarez, as he got the job done in under one round, dethroning Dos Anjos to become the new UFC lightweight champion. Later that year, another upset occurred at UFC 207, when undefeated challenger Cody Garbrandt took on the incumbent bantamweight champion, Dominick Cruz. Garbrandt would deliver a near flawless performance to capture the bantamweight title via unanimous decision, extending his undefeated record to 11-0. These two performances will go down in history and are now immortalized in UFC 5.