EA SPORTS UFC 5 CONTENT UPDATE | June 2024

Check Out The Latest News And Updates For UFC 5, As Real As It Gets
Jun. 24, 2024
The Prime Series collection returns for the latest content update from EA Sports UFC 5 – this time featuring two new Alter Egos from the pinnacles of their careers. Prime Series II starts UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs Alvarez, where lightweight veteran Eddie Alvarez would take on UFC lightweight champion, Rafael Dos Anjos. The lights weren’t too bright for Alvarez, as he got the job done in under one round, dethroning Dos Anjos to become the new UFC lightweight champion. Later that year, another upset occurred at UFC 207, when undefeated challenger Cody Garbrandt took on the incumbent bantamweight champion, Dominick Cruz. Garbrandt would deliver a near flawless performance to capture the bantamweight title via unanimous decision, extending his undefeated record to 11-0. These two performances will go down in history and are now immortalized in UFC 5.
Coupled with the two new Alter Egos are four long-awaited fighters from the UFC active roster. Surging French prospect, Benoit Saint-Denis, is making his UFC 5 debut as he continues to make his presence known in the lightweight division. Alongside the “God of War”, two top middleweight contenders in Roman Dolidze and Anthony “Fluffy” Hernandez are also part of the update. Lastly, as a surprise, Luana Pinheiro comes into the game to make her presence known in the strawweight division.
