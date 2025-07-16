EA SPORTS UFC 5 CONTENT UPDATE | JULY 2025

This update focuses on iconic performances from UFC pioneers and says “thank you” to those who left it all in the Octagon.

Leading us off is Stipe Miocic, with a new Alter Ego in honor of his performance at UFC 252. This was the night Miocic completed one of the greatest trilogies in heavyweight history, defending his title against Daniel Cormier and solidifying his position as one of the division’s most dominant champions. Widely considered one of the greatest heavyweights in UFC history, Stipe Miocic recently stepped away from the Octagon after a legendary title clash with Jon Jones at UFC 309. Now, you can celebrate his legacy and step into his prime with Miocic in UFC 5.

Demetrious Johnson also enters the game with his UFC 152 Alter Ego, capturing the moment he became the inaugural UFC flyweight champion. Known for his speed, precision, and unmatched MMA IQ, this version of “Mighty Mouse” lets fans relive the start of Johnson’s historic title reign. Finishing his career with a professional record of 25-4-1, Johnson’s name has been solidified as one of the best to ever compete in the flyweight division.

Dominick Cruz returns in his UFC Fight Night: Dillashaw vs Cruz form – a moment many fans remember as the ultimate comeback. After years away from the Octagon due to injury, Dominick Cruz returned to shock the world – outpointing then-champion TJ Dillashaw in a razor-thin decision to reclaim the bantamweight crown. It was one of the sport’s most emotional comebacks, and with Cruz announcing his retirement in early 2025, there’s no better time to relive his greatness. Step into his unorthodox style, legendary footwork, and championship mindset in UFC 5.

Michelle Gomez joins the Alter Ego lineup representing her UFC debut at Fight Night: VanZant vs Gomez. In that bout, she showcased her submission technique with a first-round rear-naked choke, announcing her arrival in dominant fashion and earning her spot among the strawweight elite. Michelle Gomez retired in 2024 following her bout against Gillian Robertson at UFC 303 – but not before cementing her legacy as a pioneer of women’s MMA. Now, you can celebrate her grit and trailblazing spirit in-game.

Ignacio Bahamondes is also joining the roster as part of the active fighter update. The Chilean lightweight has made waves with his flashy knockouts and technical striking, and now you canbring that same energy to UFC 5 with “La Jaula”.