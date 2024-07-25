EA Sports UFC 5 Content Update | July 2024

Embedded
UFC 5’s latest content update includes the release of four Alter Egos as part of the all-new European Elites collection.
Starting at UFC 165, the UFC light heavyweight championship was on the line as reigning champion, Jon Jones, would take on fast rising contender, Alexander Gustafsson. In this historic fight, Gustafsson would give Jones his toughest challenge inside the Octagon to date. Although he came up short and Jones picked up the unanimous decision victory, Jones vs Gustafsson 1 was honored as the 2013 UFC Fight of the Year.
At UFC 199, UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold would put his title on the line in a rematch against Michael “The Count” Bisping. Seeking retribution from his submission loss two years prior, Bisping was determined to dethrone Rockhold and become the first British fighter to ever win a UFC title. After months of back-and-forth, Rockhold and Bisping would finally settle their differences in Inglewood, California. In the very first round, Bisping stunned Rockhold with a left hand, which lead to a KO victory in under four minutes. This victory would establish “The Count” as the new UFC middleweight champion, and the first British champion in UFC history. To commemorate such memorable performances, Gustafsson & Bisping have been added as Alter Egos to UFC 5.
At UFC 229, undefeated UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, would put his belt on the line to take on the sport’s biggest star, Conor McGregor, in what would become one of the most intense rivalries the sport has ever seen. This was one of the most highly anticipated matchups of all time and was accompanied by a buildup with no shortage of drama. Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor did not fail to live up to the hype, as both men went back and forth for over three rounds in a fight that captivated fans worldwide. Ultimately, Khabib extended his UFC unbeaten streak to 11 after submitting McGregor in round four with a neck crank. This win would cement Khabib as one of the all-time greats and is now immortalized in EA Sports UFC 5.
In 2018, UFC made its first ever trip to Liverpool, England for UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Till. The hometown kid, Darren Till, was on a fast rise to stardom in the UFC, riding a 16-0-1 record coming into the bout with Thompson. With a win over “Wonderboy”, Till would set himself up in prime position for a UFC title shot. In a razor close bout that went to the judges’ scorecards, Darren Till was able to remain undefeated in front of his home crowd, securing the victory via unanimous decision.
If the European Elites collection of Alter Egos wasn’t enough, four fighters from the current UFC active roster have also been added to play with in UFC 5. Riding a six-fight win streak, light heavyweight challenger Carlos Ulberg has been added to the roster. There is also the addition of two up-and-coming prospects, with Kyler Phillips and Jack Shore being added to the game. Finally, Gillian Robertson is officially in UFC 5 following her dominant victory at UFC 303.
Highlights
FAN'S CHOICE | TOP 10 UPSETS
Free Fight