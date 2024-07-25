EA Sports UFC 5 Content Update | July 2024

At UFC 229, undefeated UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, would put his belt on the line to take on the sport’s biggest star, Conor McGregor, in what would become one of the most intense rivalries the sport has ever seen. This was one of the most highly anticipated matchups of all time and was accompanied by a buildup with no shortage of drama. Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor did not fail to live up to the hype, as both men went back and forth for over three rounds in a fight that captivated fans worldwide. Ultimately, Khabib extended his UFC unbeaten streak to 11 after submitting McGregor in round four with a neck crank. This win would cement Khabib as one of the all-time greats and is now immortalized in EA Sports UFC 5.