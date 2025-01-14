EA SPORTS UFC 5 Content Update | January 2025

Kicking off Prime Series III is Junior Dos Santos, with an Alter Ego commemorating his iconic title-winning performance at UFC on Fox in 2011. During UFC’s debut on Fox Network, Dos Santos headlined against undefeated UFC heavyweight champion, Cain Velasquez. With a record of 13-1, the Brazilian challenger seized the moment, delivering a stunning knockout just two minutes into the first round. The event not only crowned Dos Santos as the new champion, but also set the record for the most-watched live hour of MMA in U.S. history at the time.

Next up is Chan Sung Jung, famously known as “The Korean Zombie,” who joins UFC 5 as a new Alter Ego, celebrating one of the most iconic performances of his career. In 2012, Jung headlined UFC on Fuel TV 3, facing a 23-year-old Dustin Poirier. Jung delivered a relentless performance, securing a fourth-round technical submission victory in a grueling fight. Under the Fox Sports banner, Fuel TV began broadcasting UFC events in 2011, with Jung’s performance remaining a highlight of the era.

Clay Guida, a fighter admired for his unmatched heart and relentless fighting style also joins the Prime Series. Honoring his gritty performance at The Ultimate Fighter 13 Finale in 2011, battling in front of a packed crowd at the Palms Casino in Las Vegas, Guida faced rising star Anthony “Showtime” Pettis. At 29, with a wealth of experience and a 28-8 record of his own, Guida relied on relentless pressure and his trademarked wrestling to outwork Pettis across three rounds. The unanimous decision victory showcased why Guida has always been a fan favorite – blending heart, determination, and pure energy in every fight.

Rounding out the Prime Series III update is Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, making his debut as a UFC 5 Alter Ego. As the co-main event of UFC 202, Johnson faced #2-ranked Glover Teixeira in a light heavyweight title eliminator. Winning 10 of his last 11 fights, Johnson entered the Octagon with a 21-5 record and unmatched knockout power. It took just 13 seconds for Rumble to deliver a devastating and shocking KO, solidifying his position as the number one contender for the UFC light heavyweight title. Fight fans can now play as these four athletes at the peaks of their careers and experience the thrill of the fight game with the Prime Series Alter Egos.