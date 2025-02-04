EA Sports UFC 5 Content Update | February 2025

Vitor Belfort’s Alter Ego from UFC 12: Judgment Day takes players back to February 17, 1997, where the 19-year-old Brazilian phenom made history in a tournament-style heavyweight event. Fighting twice in one night, Belfort secured a TKO victory over Tra Telligman in under 90 minutes, before delivering a blistering 43-second TKO against Scott Ferrozzo in the finals to secure the UFC heavyweight title. Across two fights (and in less than two minutes), Belfort’s explosive speed and power were on full display, cementing his place as one of MMA’s youngest up and coming stars.

At UFC 81 on February 2, 2008, Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira added another chapter to his storied career at an event aptly titled, “Breaking Point.” Facing Tim Sylvia for the interim UFC heavyweight title, Nogueira overcame early trouble to lock in a third-round submission, showcasing the elite grappling that made him a force in the heavyweight division. The victory was made even sweeter, as Nogueira and Sylvia were both awarded the Fight of the Night bonus.

At UFC 247 on February 8, 2020, Dominick Reyes entered the Octagon as an undefeated rising star to face Jon Jones for the UFC light heavyweight title. With a perfect 12-0 record, Reyes brought explosive striking, athleticism, and unmatched confidence into the biggest fight of his career. Over five hard-fought rounds, Reyes pushed Jones to the limit, showcasing relentless pressure and landing significant strikes that left many fans believing he had done enough to claim the belt. Despite the judges ultimately awarding Jones a unanimous decision victory, Reyes’ performance solidified his status as a top contender.

On February 20, 2021, Derrick Lewis headlined a Fight Night versus fellow heavyweight, Curtis Blaydes. In the classic striker vs wrestler matchup, Lewis delivered a knockout performance that further cemented his place in the record books. Facing #2-ranked Curtis Blaydes in a highly anticipated heavyweight clash, the #4-ranked Lewis silenced the critics with a devastating second-round KO punch that left no doubt about his power. Known for his ability to end fights in brutal fashion, Lewis holds the record for most knockouts in UFC history – and his performance versus Blaydes was a reminder of his nickname, “The Black Beast”.