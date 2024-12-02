EA SPORTS UFC 5 Content Update | December 2024

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Mark Coleman’s performance at the PRIDE Grand Prix Finals in 2000 was nothing short of impressive. Entering the bout with a 10-4 record, Coleman faced Ukrainian veteran Igor Vovchanchyn, who brought an incredible 41-2-1 record into the fight. In a grueling battle, Coleman used his legendary ground game and brutal knees to secure a second-round TKO victory – cementing his place in early MMA history. You can now use Mark “The Hammer” Coleman from PRIDE to create your very own legacy in UFC 5!

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson’s iconic performance at PRIDE Final Conflict in 2003 comes to life as a new Alter Ego in UFC 5. Relive the night Jackson dominated Chuck Liddell in the famed Tokyo Dome, securing a second round TKO victory to advance to the finals. Known for his power and unrelenting pressure, Rampage’s PRIDE Alter Egos captures the energy and intensity of this unforgettable moment.

Chuck “The Iceman” Liddell’s unforgettable run in PRIDE Total Elimination in 2003 is also available as a new Alter Ego. At 33 years old, Liddell delivered a vintage performance, stopping a young Alistair Overeem with a flurry of punches in the first round. Fighting in Saitama, Japan, Liddell entered the quarterfinal bout with a 12-2 record, and wasted no time showcasing the devastating power that made him the legend fans see him as today.

Lastly is Anderson “The Spider” Silva, whose rise to greatness hit a new milestone in 2003 at PRIDE 25: Body Blow. At 27 years old, Silva took on Canada’s Carlos Newton in Yokohama, Japan. Although he entered the bout a slight underdog, it did not take Silva long to find the finish – earning a first-round TKO with a flying knee followed by precise striking. Entering the fight with a 10-1 record, Silva delivered a performance that showcased the skills that would soon make him a fan favorite and legend of the sport.