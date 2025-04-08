EA Sports UFC 5 Content Update | April 2025

Dan Severn’s Alter Ego takes players back to one of the most dominant performances in UFC history, where Severn fought three times in one night at UFC 5, steamrolling his way to victory. Severn opened the tournament with a first-round rear-naked choke submission over Joe Charles before moving on to face Oleg Taktarov in the semifinals, where he secured a TKO victory. In the finals, Severn capped off his legendary night by defeating Dave Beneteau with a first round keylock submission, cementing himself as the tournament champion.

One of the most pivotal moments in MMA history comes to UFC 5 with Tito Ortiz’s UFC 25 Alter Ego. At UFC 25 in 2000, Ortiz stepped into the Octagon for the biggest fight of his career, battling Wanderlei Silva for the vacant UFC light heavyweight championship. Entering the bout, Ortiz was the division’s top contender and seized his moment in dominant fashion. Across five grueling rounds, he utilized his relentless wrestling and ground control to secure a unanimous decision victory, starting his reign as one of the most dominant champions in UFC history.

Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson’s latest Alter Ego brings one of the most technical champions in UFC history back to the game. At UFC 186, Mighty Mouse defended his flyweight championship against Kyoji Horiguchi in a masterclass performance. Entering the fight with a 21-2-1 record, Johnson showcased his elite speed, footwork, and grappling for nearly five full rounds. Then, in the closing seconds of the fight, Johnson made history – securing an armbar submission with just one second remaining in the fifth round, marking the latest stoppage in UFC history books.

Last up is Quinton “Rampage” Jackson’s UFC 186 Alter Ego that lets players step into the Octagon as one of the most feared knockout artists in MMA history. A former UFC light heavyweight champion, Rampage entered his UFC 186 bout against #12-ranked Fabio Maldonado with a reputation for explosive power, boasting 18 career knockouts. While Maldonado proved to be a tough opponent, Rampage controlled the fight over three rounds, using his signature boxing and pressure to earn a unanimous decision victory.

Mauricio Ruffy, a rising force in the lightweight division, also makes his way into EA SPORTS UFC 5, building a reputation as one of the most dangerous strikers in the sport. At 28 years old, Brazil’s Ruffy boasts an impressive 12-1 record, with 11 of his victories coming by way of knockout. After earning his spot in the UFC through Dana White’s Contender Series, Ruffy has remained unbeaten in the promotion, racking up a dominant three-fight win streak. Most recently, he delivered a highlight-reel spinning wheel kick knockout against veteran King Green at UFC 313, solidifying his status as a must-watch contender in the division. Now, players can step into the Octagon as Ruffy and bring his dynamic striking ability to UFC 5.