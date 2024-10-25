EA SPORTS UFC 5 Celebrates Its First Anniversary

Starting on the men’s side, five fighters stood out as the most popular picks for players. Conor McGregor, with his brash confidence and knockout power, unsurprisingly topped the charts. He was followed closely by UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Alex Pereira, whose active 2024 has cemented him as a fan favorite. Max Holloway’s striking finesse and unforgettable victory at UFC 300 kept him in the top tier, alongside Sean O’Malley, with a rise to superstardom that translated well to in-game usage. Completing the top five is “The Last Stylebender”and UFC 5 cover art star, Israel Adesanya. As for the most popular male weight classes, Lightweight took the crown as the go-to division for many players, followed by Welterweight and Middleweight.

On the women’s side, players looked to some of the biggest names in WMMA. Valentina Shevchenko was the top pick, followed closely by Amanda Nunes, who is widely regarded as the “GOAT” in WMMA. Alexa Grasso’s reign as UFC Flyweight Champion mirrored her in-game popularity and landed her in the three slot, alongside Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Zhang Weili who rounded out the top five.