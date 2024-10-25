EA SPORTS UFC 5 Celebrates Its First Anniversary

Athletes
It’s the first anniversary of EA SPORTS UFC 5! As we celebrate this milestone, it's clear that UFC 5 has brought fans an experience that feels closer to the Octagon than ever before. From the top fighters who dominated the Online Rankings to the addition of exciting new content, venues, and vanity, UFC 5’s first year has been nothing short of spectacular.
Starting on the men’s side, five fighters stood out as the most popular picks for players. Conor McGregor, with his brash confidence and knockout power, unsurprisingly topped the charts. He was followed closely by UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Alex Pereira, whose active 2024 has cemented him as a fan favorite. Max Holloway’s striking finesse and unforgettable victory at UFC 300 kept him in the top tier, alongside Sean O’Malley, with a rise to superstardom that translated well to in-game usage. Completing the top five is “The Last Stylebender”and UFC 5 cover art star, Israel Adesanya. As for the most popular male weight classes, Lightweight took the crown as the go-to division for many players, followed by Welterweight and Middleweight.
On the women’s side, players looked to some of the biggest names in WMMA. Valentina Shevchenko was the top pick, followed closely by Amanda Nunes, who is widely regarded as the “GOAT” in WMMA. Alexa Grasso’s reign as UFC Flyweight Champion mirrored her in-game popularity and landed her in the three slot, alongside Joanna Jędrzejczyk and Zhang Weili who rounded out the top five.
Beyond these established stars, UFC 5 has no shortage of new playable fighters – with 70 active rostered UFC fighters being added since launch. Topping the charts in popularity is the always-exciting, Michael “Venom” Page, as he quickly became a popular choice with his flashy style and unorthodox striking. Rising bantamweight prospect Payton Talbott also made his UFC 5 debut, alongside even more young talent in Umar Nurmagomedov, Diego Lopes, and Ian Machado Garry – each bringing their unique skills and personalities to UFC 5. The addition of these fighters helped keep UFC 5 fresh and engaging while matching the dynamic landscape and momentum of UFC.
Alter Egos also made their mark in UFC 5’s first year, allowing players to step through UFC history and access alternate versions of their favorite fighters, complete with different attributes and attire. With a total of 79 Alter Egos added throughout the year, five in particular topped the charts. Max Holloway’s UFC 231 Alter Ego led the charge, followed by Tony Ferguson from UFC 238. Zhang Weili’s UFC 300 Alter Ego also gained popularity among the female fighters, with Alex Pereira’s Origins Alter Ego and José Aldo’s from UFC 179 completing the top 5. These alternate versions added a layer of fun and nostalgia to the game, allowing users to relive some of the most iconic moments in UFC history.
As we look back at UFC history, an exciting addition over the past year was the inclusion of three UFC legends: Kevin Randleman, Jens Pulver, and Bas Rutten.These legendary fighters brought their storied careers into the game, giving fans the chance to play as some of the sport’s most renowned pioneers.
In addition to the new fighters and Alter Egos, EA SPORTS continually updated UFC 5 to stay true to the mantra of “As Real As It Gets”. From adding the new custom Venum fight kits, to including the new 5EIGHT & 3EIGHT UFC fight gloves, these upgrades ensured that UFC 5 remained visually appealing and offered players a sense of unmatched authenticity. Plus, who could forget the Riyadh Season Noche UFC takeover, which added Sphere as a playable venue – making UFC 5 the only place where you can relive the once-in-a-lifetime event.
The content and updates featured in UFC 5 over the past 12 months are a testament to how EA SPORTS will continue adding additional fighters, Alter Egos, and more to UFC 5 so that it stays fresh, fun, and exciting for UFC fans!
Throughout the first year, players landed an incredible 31.5 billion strikes across 581.5 million fights, with a total of 296.5 million KO/TKOs and 25.5 million submissions recorded. Players’ creative sides also flourished, with them creating 6.1 million fighters to live out their dreams of being in the Octagon. These stats show the incredible level of engagement and passion that the community has for UFC 5, with countless hours poured into perfecting their skills and enjoying everything the game has to offer.
As we look back on an amazing year, EA SPORTS UFC 5 is excited to offer a special bonus for fans. From October 25-28, players who log on will receive 2x online career XP and unlock two exclusive Alter Egos: Sean O’Malley from Dana White's Contender Series, and Alex Pereira’s Origins Alter Ego.
Here's to an incredible year of knockouts, submissions, and unforgettable moments that have brought the thrill of the Octagon to gamers worldwide – join the action and download UFC 5 today on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S!