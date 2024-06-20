EA SPORTS UFC 5 BLOG | February 2024

Check Out The Latest News And Updates For UFC 5, As Real As It Gets
Feb. 20, 2024
The newest content update for EA Sports UFC 5 showcases UFC fighters at the peaks of their career with the Prime Series I Alter Egos collection. Kicking it off at UFC 187, where Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone was on the verge of attaining his first UFC title shot with a win over John Makdessi. Cowboy would go on to defeat John Makdessi via second round TKO to further propel himself into title contention. Next, we travel back to UFC 196 where fan favorite, Nate Diaz, got the last-minute call to take on global superstar, Conor McGregor. Diaz would proceed to shock the world in round two, when he submitted McGregor via rear-naked choke. Finally, at UFC 238, Tony Ferguson would enter his bout against Donald Cerrone riding an 11-fight win streak. At the end of round two, the doctors called a stop to the fight, extending Ferguson’s winning streak to a remarkable 12. To highlight the pinnacle of these fighters’ careers, all three Alter Egos are now available in UFC 5 for users to enjoy.
Not only does this content update feature the Prime Series I collection, but it also includes three new fighters from the UFC active roster for users to play with. Middleweight prospect and Dana White’s Contender Series alumni, Joe Pyfer, is now in the game ahead of his first UFC main event against Jack Hermansson on Saturday, February 10th. Featherweight fan favorite, Bryce Mitchell, is also playable in UFC 5 – sporting his signature Realtree camo Venum trunks. Finally, the up-and-coming women’s flyweight challenger, Maycee Barber, will also be making her UFC 5 debut.
