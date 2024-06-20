 Skip to main content
Tony Ferguson, Nate Diaz & Cowboy Cerrone in the UFC 5 game by EA Sports
EA Sports

EA SPORTS UFC 5 BLOG | February 2024

Check Out The Latest News And Updates For UFC 5, As Real As It Gets
Feb. 20, 2024

The newest content update for EA Sports UFC 5 showcases UFC fighters at the peaks of their career with the Prime Series I Alter Egos collection. Kicking it off at UFC 187, where Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone was on the verge of attaining his first UFC title shot with a win over John Makdessi. Cowboy would go on to defeat John Makdessi via second round TKO to further propel himself into title contention. Next, we travel back to UFC 196 where fan favorite, Nate Diaz, got the last-minute call to take on global superstar, Conor McGregor. Diaz would proceed to shock the world in round two, when he submitted McGregor via rear-naked choke. Finally, at UFC 238, Tony Ferguson would enter his bout against Donald Cerrone riding an 11-fight win streak. At the end of round two, the doctors called a stop to the fight, extending Ferguson’s winning streak to a remarkable 12. To highlight the pinnacle of these fighters’ careers, all three Alter Egos are now available in UFC 5 for users to enjoy.

Bryce Mitchell in the UFC 5 game by EA Sports

Not only does this content update feature the Prime Series I collection, but it also includes three new fighters from the UFC active roster for users to play with. Middleweight prospect and Dana White’s Contender Series alumni, Joe Pyfer, is now in the game ahead of his first UFC main event against Jack Hermansson on Saturday, February 10th. Featherweight fan favorite, Bryce Mitchell, is also playable in UFC 5 – sporting his signature Realtree camo Venum trunks. Finally, the up-and-coming women’s flyweight challenger, Maycee Barber, will also be making her UFC 5 debut.

Maycee Barber in the UFC game by EA Sports
Leon Edwards
Special Feature

Day Off | Leon Edwards

We Spend The Day With The Welterweight Champion In His Hometown, Ahead Of His Big Meeting With Belal Muhammad At UFC 304 In Manchester July 27

Watch the Video
A general view of the Power Slap stage. (Photo by Chris Unger/ Zuffa LLC)
Power Slap

FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS TO HOST POWER SLAP 8 DURING…

VIP And General Admission Tickets On Sale now; Event To Stream Exclusively Around The Globe Live And Free On Rumble 

More
Follow Dana White and his trusted advisors as they face the euphoric highs and crushing lows of the fight business in Fight Inc: Inside the UFC. Stream the ultimate docuseries event free on The Roku Channel on June 7.
Announcements

Fight Inc: Inside the UFC Airing June 7th on The Roku…

Follow Dana White and his trusted advisors as they face the euphoric highs and crushing lows of the fight business in Fight Inc: Inside the UFC. 

Watch the Video