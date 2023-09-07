EA Sports UFC 5 Arrives October 27

The addition of the Real Impact System and the inclusion of many requested community upgrades provides UFC 5 with definitive title-over-title enhancement. Experience realistic blow-by-blow damage with hyper-accurate progression as fighter attributes realistically deteriorate over the course of a fight. Feel the power of each impact with more than 64,000 possible facial damage combinations. New fluid physics and particle systems elevate blood and sweat inside the world-famous Octagon® for a near 1:1 representation of a Pay-Per-View main event, while the implementation of the all-new face animation tool enhances fighter likenesses. Photorealistic fighter likenesses are accentuated with advanced body sculpting and strand-based hair during marquee UFC 5 moments.

"UFC 5 offers an intensely realistic fighting experience, harnessing Frostbite's power and technology," said Nate McDonald, EA SPORTS UFC 5's Lead Producer. “From our Real Impact System that helps maximize the power of the generational hardware leap, to the enhanced lighting, detailed characters, strand-based hair and face animation system, every aspect is upgraded. Our collaboration with UFC delivers an unparalleled and authentic MMA interactive experience."

“UFC 5 captures all the sweat, blood and commitment that it takes to be successful in the Octagon," said Volkanovski. "Trust me, the level of immersion that EA SPORTS has recreated with this game is the ultimate representation of the sport.”