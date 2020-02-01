Dynamic Dozen: UFC Trilogies Part II

BJ PENN VS. MATT HUGHES

Fight 1: UFC 46 — Penn by Submission (Rear-Naked Choke)

Fight 2: UFC 63 — Hughes by TKO (Punches)

Fight 3: UFC 123 — Penn by KO (Punches)

The trilogy between Penn and Hughes is sort of like the elevated, championship-tier version of the Stout-Fisher series in that the first two bouts were incredible and saw each man earn a victory. Where the comparison falls apart, unfortunately, is that while Stout and Fisher still brought it and took home bonuses following their third meeting, the conclusion of the Penn-Hughes rivalry came too late to end any way other than it did.

If you’re new to MMA or haven’t bothered to go back and learn about the great fighters from previous eras in the sport, it’s going to be difficult for you to understand how good Matt Hughes was during his heyday. He went into the first fight against Penn with a 35-3 record, riding a 13-fight winning streak and having successfully defended the welterweight title five times. He was an absolute beast and that’s what made what happened even more incredible.

When Penn and Caol Uno battled to a split draw in their lightweight title fight at UFC 41, the company decided to do away with the division. “The Prodigy” went and won a bout against Takanori Gomi outside of the promotion to move to 6-1-1 overall, then returned to challenge Hughes for the welterweight title, moving up a division for the first time in his career.

Hughes took the fight to the canvas early, looking for a single before basically allowing Penn to set up camp in his guard. He wouldn’t make it back to his feet until the fight was over.

Penn controlled Hughes from top position, allowed to work methodically while mixing in short shots by referee Mario Yamasaki. Outside of a brief scramble and submission attempt from Hughes early on, which Penn easily escaped, it was a tactical, positional battle that the Hawaiian won easily. With a minute left in the opening frame, Penn landed a hard shot that prompted Hughes to roll to a hip, and when he did, the prodigious jiu-jitsu practitioner pounced, quickly transitioning to mount and taking Hughes’ back as he rolled to all fours.

As Penn peppered with shots from back mount, Hughes exposed his neck and the challenger capitalized, sinking in a deep rear-naked choke that left the champion with no choice but tap.

They would run it back two years and eight months later at UFC 63 after Penn had returned to the promotion and Hughes had regained his place atop the welterweight division. The champion was coming off his first-round mauling of Royce Gracie, while Penn was filling in for the injured Georges St-Pierre, whom he’d faced in his previous bout, losing a still-debated split decision.

Penn controlled the action through the first round, nullifying Hughes’ takedown attempts and getting the better in the striking exchanges with the champion. While Hughes successfully put Penn on his back in the second, the challenger eventually took his back and threatened with an inverted triangle choke-armbar combination through to the end of the round.

But somewhere in that back-take sequence, Penn suffered a rib injury that compromised his breathing and altered the fight. He looked listless to start the third and Hughes took full advantage, peppering Penn with shots in the center of the cage before dragging him to the canvas, advancing to side control, and finishing the bout with elbows from a mounted crucifix position.

It would be four years before they faced off in their rubber match and while Penn spent the interceding years as one of the top lightweights in the world, Hughes began to fade. Although he entered the contest on a three-fight winning streak — and Penn was coming off back-to-back losses — “The Prodigy” was still an elite-level fighter, while Hughes had been beating fellow veterans in the twilight of their careers.

The third bout lasted just 21 seconds, as Penn came out sharply and dropped Hughes with a right hand down the pipe, sending Penn into celebration mode while Hughes looked to his corner and asked, “What happened?”