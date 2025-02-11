Dylan Budka | Hitting Restart

And when the time comes for them to make the walk and cross the threshold into the famed UFC Octagon, everyone thinks they’re going to hit the ground running, dominate their opponent, and secure the first of what will be numerous victories on the way to eventually claiming championship gold.

“I didn’t know that I had so much to fix until I got here,” said Dylan Budka, a member of the Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) Class of ’23 who believed all of those things until he went 0-2 in his rookie season on the roster in 2024. “I didn’t know there were areas I really needed to improve in and really take on full force.”

The 25-year-old middleweight, who returns to action this weekend in a main card clash with Edmen Shahbazyan, pushed his record to 6-2 with his contract-winning victory over Chad Hanekom on Season 7 of the annual talent search series.

It was a grueling win in a fight taken on short notice just a couple weeks after he’d earned a victory while weighing in just north of the light heavyweight limit for a heavyweight matchup on the regional circuit, and with the combination of his youth and solid resume, Budka seemed like the precise type of long-term prospect you give an opportunity to, hoping that things click and come together.