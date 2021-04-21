Dwight Grant Found Himself

That mentality switch led to Grant approaching training differently, but it also helped him realize that he needs to enjoy fighting in a different way.

The 36-year-old New Yorker would get into the cage and start to have too much fun. He would start fighting like his favorite fighters and focus on ending a fight a specific way rather just being Dwight Grant. And that’s a mistake he won’t make at UFC 261.

“My goal is to just express myself honestly. I feel like I’ve been trying to imitate my favorite fighters. Be like Anderson Silva and I’ll do something like him. I really like Jon Jones and Dominick Cruz and I’ll do something like them because I like to feel that feeling I get when I watch their fights. I’m a fan, but I have thoughts and expressions that are different from them entirely. It will make me a little more vulnerable but that’s what it has to be. You can’t be great in this sport without being yourself,” Grant said. “I used to think that this stuff was just fun, but it was eye opening to learn that I could feel something real and express it in the Octagon while using all the tools I need to use in order to survive.”

Grant will face Stefan Sekulíc, who is still searching for his first UFC victory. It’s been nearly two-and-a-half years since his last appearance and he’s returning hungrier than ever for a win.