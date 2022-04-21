Dwight Grant Is Done Holding Back

The 37-year-old welterweight enters his seventh UFC bout with a 3-3 record, with two losses coming by split decision. He hasn’t felt like he’s put it all together quite yet and that bothers him. He’s been seeking that performance where he can sync the mental, physical, and spiritual aspects of his game.

With that goal in mind, Grant believes his UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Lemos bout with Sergey Khandozhko is the right fight at the right time to put all the pieces together.

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade

“I feel like we have all those things checked,” Grant told UFC.com. “I’m putting all this stuff together; I've taken all these things that have happened in my camp and tried to tie it together. So, a lot of it is me trying to prove to myself that I can talk, and I can walk it.”