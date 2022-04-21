Dwight Grant Is Done Holding Back

Announcements
Don’t let Dwight Grant’s big smile fool you; he’s not exactly happy with how things have been going in the Octagon.
The 37-year-old welterweight enters his seventh UFC bout with a 3-3 record, with two losses coming by split decision. He hasn’t felt like he’s put it all together quite yet and that bothers him. He’s been seeking that performance where he can sync the mental, physical, and spiritual aspects of his game.
With that goal in mind, Grant believes his UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Lemos bout with Sergey Khandozhko is the right fight at the right time to put all the pieces together.
“I feel like we have all those things checked,” Grant told UFC.com. “I’m putting all this stuff together; I've taken all these things that have happened in my camp and tried to tie it together. So, a lot of it is me trying to prove to myself that I can talk, and I can walk it.”
The reason that Grant is putting so much pressure on himself is that he’s walked away from the Octagon in close losses to the likes of Francisco Trinaldo and Zak Ottow feeling like he could have done more.
That feeling has been eating at him and lit this desire to prove to himself that he deserves to be competing with the best welterweights in mixed martial arts.
“I don't like this feeling that I've had before where it's like, I lost a split decision. And then I'm walking to the back and I'm breathing normally and I’m fine. It’s like I didn't give everything I had,” Grant said. “This time, I’m leaving everything I’m bringing to the Octagon in there.”
One of the ways that Grant knows he can give more is to engage with his opponents. He’s frustrated that, at times, he falls into a lull and loses that urgency that he feels is needed to find a finish. To avoid complacency in the middle of the fight, Grant is focused on engaging with Khandozhko and not overthinking once the door is locked behind him.
“I've gotten really comfortable with people who don't strike that well and I stand back and then kind of watch them, and I feel so safe. There's no urgency,” Grant said. “This fight has urgency, I'm bringing it internally, I feel an urgent need to finish this guy.
Even though it may seem like Grant is being a little hard on himself, his confidence is at an all-time high.
“I think — no,” Grant corrects himself. “I know it’s going to be over probably in the first or second round. Pretty quick. I want to win in a devastating fashion.
“I’m going for it; I’m not holding back.”
