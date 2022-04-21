 Skip to main content
Athletes

Dwight Grant Is Done Holding Back

UFC Welterweight Dwight Grant Believes That He's Synced Up His Mental, Physical, And Spiritual Game Ahead Of UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Lemos
By Gavin Porter, On Twitter @ItsGavinPorter • Apr. 21, 2022

Don’t let Dwight Grant’s big smile fool you; he’s not exactly happy with how things have been going in the Octagon.

The 37-year-old welterweight enters his seventh UFC bout with a 3-3 record, with two losses coming by split decision. He hasn’t felt like he’s put it all together quite yet and that bothers him. He’s been seeking that performance where he can sync the mental, physical, and spiritual aspects of his game.

With that goal in mind, Grant believes his UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Lemos bout with Sergey Khandozhko is the right fight at the right time to put all the pieces together.

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade

“I feel like we have all those things checked,” Grant told UFC.com. “I’m putting all this stuff together; I've taken all these things that have happened in my camp and tried to tie it together. So, a lot of it is me trying to prove to myself that I can talk, and I can walk it.”

Dwight Grant punches Francisco Trinaldo of Brazil in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 23, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Dwight Grant punches Francisco Trinaldo of Brazil in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 23, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The reason that Grant is putting so much pressure on himself is that he’s walked away from the Octagon in close losses to the likes of Francisco Trinaldo and Zak Ottow feeling like he could have done more.

That feeling has been eating at him and lit this desire to prove to himself that he deserves to be competing with the best welterweights in mixed martial arts.

MORE FIGHT NIGHT: Main Event Preview | Amanda Lemos' Win Streak | Jessica Andrade's Constant Change

“I don't like this feeling that I've had before where it's like, I lost a split decision. And then I'm walking to the back and I'm breathing normally and I’m fine. It’s like I didn't give everything I had,” Grant said. “This time, I’m leaving everything I’m bringing to the Octagon in there.”

One of the ways that Grant knows he can give more is to engage with his opponents. He’s frustrated that, at times, he falls into a lull and loses that urgency that he feels is needed to find a finish. To avoid complacency in the middle of the fight, Grant is focused on engaging with Khandozhko and not overthinking once the door is locked behind him.

Dwight Grant prepares to fight Francisco Trinaldo of Brazil in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 23, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Dwight Grant prepares to fight Francisco Trinaldo of Brazil in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 23, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

“I've gotten really comfortable with people who don't strike that well and I stand back and then kind of watch them, and I feel so safe. There's no urgency,” Grant said. “This fight has urgency, I'm bringing it internally, I feel an urgent need to finish this guy.

Even though it may seem like Grant is being a little hard on himself, his confidence is at an all-time high.

“I think — no,” Grant corrects himself. “I know it’s going to be over probably in the first or second round. Pretty quick. I want to win in a devastating fashion.

“I’m going for it; I’m not holding back.”

Don't miss a single strike of UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Andrade, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 23 on ESPN+. Prelims begin at 6pm ET/3pm PT. Main card begins at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

Tags
Dwight Grant
UFC Vegas 52
:
Luana Carolina of Brazil enters the Octagon before facing Molly McCann of England in a womens flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at O2 Arena on March 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Announcements

“Fan Bonus Of The Night” Voting Starts At UFC 273:…

Fan Voting Will Decide Which Top Three Fighters From Each UFC Pay-Per-View Will Win Bitcoin Bonuses Of $30,000, $20,000 And $10,000 For First, Second And Third Place, Respectively

More
Card com as imagens de Glover Teixeira e Jiri Prochazka
Announcements

Get Your SINGAPORE Tickets For UFC 275: TEIXEIRA vs…

Tickets Go On Sale Wednesday, April 6 at 10:00 a.m. SGT via Ticketmaster.sg

More
Athletes

The Incredible Volk

The Undisputed UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski Plans His Next Move After Defeating The Korean Zombie At UFC 273.

More
: