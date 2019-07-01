DWCS WEEK 8 PREVIEW

HERDEM ALACABEK VS. WILLIAM KNIGHT

Undefeated light heavyweights land in the main event this week as Sweden’s Alacabek squares off with the Northeast product Knight in what should be an entertaining affair.

Each of Alacabek’s last three outings have come under the LFA banner, including a first-round submission win over Antonio Arroyo, who notched a victory last summer on one of the all-Brazilian episodes of the Contender Series before returning to Las Vegas a couple weeks ago and punching his ticket to the UFC with a second-round submission win on Week 4. The 28-year-old has finished all five of his appearances and aims to follow the path blazed by his countrymen Alexander Gustafsson and Ilir Latifi by becoming the next Swedish contender in the UFC’s 205-pound weight class.

Standing across with the same goal of competing at the highest level in the sport in mind will be Knight, who brings a 4-0 record into the Octagon on Tuesday. The 31-year-old had a strong amateur career, amassing an 8-1 record including a win over Week 1 winner and contract recipient Yorgan De Castro, and has carried that over into his time as a pro, collecting four wins in nine months prior to his showdown with Alacabek in Nevada.

The light heavyweight ranks could always use some fresh bodies and if either man delivers the kind of effort they’ve shown on the regional circuit thus far, they could very well find themselves leaving Las Vegas with a UFC contract in hand.