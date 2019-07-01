DWCS WEEK 7 PREVIEW

Last Tuesday was another explosive week of action inside the UFC Apex and it resulted in four more contracts being handed out, bringing the total for the season up to 20. In addition to flying knee finishers Aleksa Camur and Aalon Cruz, whose finish of Steven Nguyen landed him the top spot on the ESPN SportsCenter Top 10 Countdown, last week’s episode also resulted in Brazilian Rodrigo Nascimento joining the UFC heavyweight ranks — with the UFC President already teasing an August debut — and Tracy Cortez becoming the first female fighter of the season to earn a contract, winning over White and the matchmaking tandem of Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard with her unrelenting win over Mariya Agapova.

With16 of the 20 contract recipients this year coming over the last four weeks, the stakes are even higher than normal as another five pairs of fighters make their way to Las Vegas and into the Octagon in hopes of taking the next step forward in their combat sports careers.

Here’s a closer look at what’s on tap for Week 7 of Dana White’s Contender Series.