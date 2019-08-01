DWCS WEEK 10 PREVIEW

After a subdued start to the season, the action inside the UFC Apex has sent a steady stream of talent to the UFC roster, as at least three fighters garnered contracts every week from Week 3 to Week 8, before just a single winner, welterweight Phil Rowe, left with a deal last week.

Given the depth of talent on this week’s final event of the summer, it would be more shocking if only two athletes got the call this week than if all five victors were awarded contracts; that’s how good these matchups are and how much promise this week’s competitors possess.

Here’s a close look at what’s on tap for the Week 10.