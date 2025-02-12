DWCS Spotlight | UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues

Sadykhov is currently unbeaten in the UFC with two wins and one draw. After having two bouts cancelled in 2024, Sadykhov will look to regain his momentum against Bonfim.

Connor Matthews (Season 7 Episode 10)

Featherweight Connor Matthews is one of two athletes on this list to compete on Dana White’s Contender Series more than once but ultimately punched their ticket after leaving a final good impression on White.

Matthews suffered a defeat on Season 6 but came back the following season to defeat Jair Farias via unanimous decision to earn a contract. Matthews is 0-1 in the UFC and aims to collect his first win against Jose Delgado in this weekend’s main card opener.

Jose Miguel Delgado (Season 8, Episode 1)

The MMA Lab product Jose Miguel Delgado was part of one of the most exciting episodes on the latest season of DWCS. After Lone’er Kavanagh scored a one-punch KO in the season opener, Delgado stopped Ernie Juarez with a knee early in the second round to keep the highlights rolling. That night also featured finishes from Bruno Lopes and Mansur Abdul-Malik.