DWCS Spotlight | Cameron Rowston

Dana White’s Contender Series is all about making a statement and showing the boss, Dana White, why you want to be a part of the UFC. Sometimes that means going on a redemption tour when you get the opportunity to compete a second time on DWCS.
That was the mindset of Australia’s Cameron Rowston, who did exactly that just a few weeks ago on the second week of season 9. The 30-year-old got the opportunity to compete in front of UFC brass last year but came up short when he faced middleweight Torrez Finney, losing by unanimous decision.
This time around, Rowston entered the UFC APEX on August 19th out for revenge, and it showed in his outing against Brandon Holmes. The City Kickboxing product needed less than three minutes to secure his victory, hurting Holmes initially with a right hand. Rowston didn’t let up on the gas, continuing to hurt Holmes and forcing the referee to come in and stop the action.
Following the fight, Rowston told reporter Heidi Androl that a contract would mean ‘everything,’ adding in a little message to the boss that he wanted a fight on UFC Perth, which was only five weeks away at the time.
Shortly after that interview, Rowston’s wish was granted with an epic message from Dana White, who said that the matchmakers told him Rowston couldn’t fight in Perth because there were too many fights, but he didn’t care because the contract was secured, and he was going to make the walk inside RAC Arena on September 28th.
Now, here we are. Days away from the UFC debut of “Black Giraffe” in Perth, Western Australia. Wish granted.
Not only does Rowston get to make his debut in front of an electric Australian crowd, but he gets to do it alongside his CKB teammate Carlos Ulberg who headlines his first UFC main event against Dominick Reyes.
His first test under the bright lights comes against Philadelphia’s Andre Petroski, who looks to bounce back from a unanimous decision loss to Edmen Shahbazyan in June. Rowston comes into the matchup holding a 12-3 record and is also on a 4-fight win streak since his loss on DWCS last August. All but one of his wins have ended inside the distance, with four ending by knockout and seven coming by way of submission.
Although Petroski has the experience factor on his side as he enters his 12th UFC fight after competing on season 29 of The Ultimate Fighter, “Battle Giraffe” has the experience of people he trains with in the gym behind him. Coming from the well-known City Kickboxing gym in Auckland, New Zealand, Rowston has been able to train with former middleweight king Israel Adesanya, Carlos Ulberg, Dan Hooker and many other incredible talents, who have surely given Rowston some advice on navigating things when you make it to the big leagues.
His fight on Sunday local time in Perth, will mark 39 days since his win on DWCS, where he called shot his and had it answered. He is the second fighter from this season of the show to already make the walk, doing so after Baisangur Susurkaev made his debut at in record-breaking fashion at UFC 319 in Chicago.
Welcome to the UFC, Cameron Rowston.