DWCS Spotlight | Cameron Rowston

Not only does Rowston get to make his debut in front of an electric Australian crowd, but he gets to do it alongside his CKB teammate Carlos Ulberg who headlines his first UFC main event against Dominick Reyes.

MORE DWCS: How To Watch Season 9 Of Dana White's Contender Series | Week 7 Preview

His first test under the bright lights comes against Philadelphia’s Andre Petroski, who looks to bounce back from a unanimous decision loss to Edmen Shahbazyan in June. Rowston comes into the matchup holding a 12-3 record and is also on a 4-fight win streak since his loss on DWCS last August. All but one of his wins have ended inside the distance, with four ending by knockout and seven coming by way of submission.

Although Petroski has the experience factor on his side as he enters his 12th UFC fight after competing on season 29 of The Ultimate Fighter, “Battle Giraffe” has the experience of people he trains with in the gym behind him. Coming from the well-known City Kickboxing gym in Auckland, New Zealand, Rowston has been able to train with former middleweight king Israel Adesanya, Carlos Ulberg, Dan Hooker and many other incredible talents, who have surely given Rowston some advice on navigating things when you make it to the big leagues.