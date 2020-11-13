DWCS SEASON 4, EPISODE 10 PREVIEW

Well, here we are — Episode 10 of the fourth season of Dana White’s Contender Series.

This year will go down in the history books for a number of reasons — the delayed start, the Fight Island interlude, and most importantly, the record number of contracts that have already been awarded, with five sets of hopefuls still slated to cross the threshold into the cage in hopes of leaving Las Vegas with a UFC contract in hand.

While the season has introduced several intriguing new names to the UFC audience, with a couple of those athletes having already impressed in their initial appearances inside the Octagon, the coolest story to track heading into this final week of the season is the 100-percent graduation rate of victorious females in Season 4.

Last week, Luana Pinheiro collected a first-round stoppage win over Stephanie Frausto to earn a contract, joining fellow strawweights Cory McKenna and Cheyanne Buys, as well as featherweight Danyelle Wolf in securing victories and invites to join the UFC roster.

This week, two more female tandems hit the cage — one in the strawweight division, the other at flyweight — along with male competitors at flyweight, lightweight, and light heavyweight, looking to make the final episode of the season the jumping off point for their respective UFC adventures.

Here’s a closer look at what’s on tap.