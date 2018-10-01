DWCS: Season 3, Week 7 Results

ANDRE MUNIZ VS. TAYLOR JOHNSON

This was one of the most action-packed Contender Series fights to date, even though it lasted less than two minutes.



Right out of the chute, Muniz cracked Johnson with a right hook as he came crashing forward, but the former collegiate wrestler responded by scooping the Brazilian into the air and slamming him to the canvas. While “Tombstone” unloaded punches, Muniz looked to lock up submissions off his back, threatening with an armbar that resulted in Johnson again hoisting him into the air and slamming him to the ground.



But Muniz was undeterred, scrambling free and climbing onto Johnson’s back as they got to their feet along the fence. From there, the 31-year-old Tata Fight Team member meticulously worked towards the finish, climbing down on Johnson’s chin and squeezing out a tap.

Official Result: Andre Muniz def. Taylor Johnson by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:46 of Round 1