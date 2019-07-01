DWCS: Season 3, Week 6 Results

The second half of Season 3 of Dana White’s Contender Series kicked off on Tuesday as five more pairs of hopefuls headed into the Octagon hoping to impress the UFC President and matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard.

Through the opening five weeks of this season, 16 athletes from seven divisions have earned contracts, including four middleweights, three bantamweights and two fighters in each of the heavyweight, light heavyweight, lightweight and featherweight divisions; the remaining competitor came from the welterweight ranks.

Tuesday’s matchups covered a wide swath of weight classes, beginning in the heavyweight ranks and culminating with a matchup between undefeated light heavyweights Aleksa Camur and Fabio Cherant, with a welterweight bout, a women’s flyweight bout and a featherweight contest in between.

Four more athletes graduated to the UFC on Tuesday night, as heavyweight Rodrigo Nascimento, light heavyweight Aleksa Camur, featherweight Aalon Cruz and flyweight Tracy Cortez all impressed the brass with their efforts, earning an opportunity to compete in the Octagon.

Here’s a look what transpired on Week 6 of Dana White’s Contender Series.