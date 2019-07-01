DWCS: Season 3, Week 4 Results

STEPHEN REGMAN VS. ANTONIO ARROYO

The first round was a tale of Arroyo’s leg kicks and Regman’s ability to deal with them. Early on, the Brazilian threw and landed without hesitation, beating up Regman’s lead leg both inside and outside, but late in the frame, the New Jersey native started reading things better and used a caught kick to take the fight to the ground, where he momentarily threatened with a choke.



Though he couldn’t complete the submission, Regman clearly gained confidence from the exchange and seconds into the middle stanza, he used another missed kick to once again drive Arroyo to the mat. Back on their feet, Arroyo connected with a glancing high kick that dizzied Regman and dropped him to the canvas, but once there, the American was able to attack with an armbar that forced Arroyo to back off momentarily.



Before Regman could get back to his feet, Arroyo dove back in and captured a dominant position, softening Regman up with punches before eventually locking up an arm triangle choke, passing to the proper side and drawing out the tap.

Official Result: Antonio Arroyo def. Stephen Regman by submission (arm triangle choke) at 3:31 of Round 2