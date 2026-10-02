DWCS Season 10 Episode 9 Preview: Athletes, Bouts, Start Time, Streaming

Dana White’s Contender Series enters Week 9 with a stacked card featuring newcomers and determined returning prospects, all ready to leave it all on the line.

Watch Dana White's Contender Series On Paramount+

Five fights take over the UFC Meta APEX in Las Vegas on October 6th, with action starting at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT on Paramount+. The card offers contenders their ultimate shot at a UFC contract. From international standouts to a UFC employee trying to make history, here is the full breakdown of the fight card.

DWCS S10, Episode 9 Fight Card

Preston LaGrange vs Nell Ariano

Ryuho Miyaguchi vs Mateus Soares

Roque Conceição vs Alexander Chávez

Salhahuddin Everett vs Ozzy Martin

Summer Onley vs Alivia Bierley

Meet The Fighters:

Preston LaGrange