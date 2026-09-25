DWCS Season 10 Episode 8 Preview: Athletes, Bouts, Start Time, Streaming

Five fights are scheduled for September 29th at the UFC Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, giving each competitor a valuable opportunity to showcase their skills in front of Dana White and the matchmakers.

Watch Dana White's Contender Series On Paramount+

This week’s card features both men’s and women’s matchups, bringing together experienced fighters and rising prospects from around the world. Each competitor will be looking to deliver a performance strong enough to secure a place on the UFC roster.

About DWCS

Season 10 will consist of 10 weekly episodes airing every Tuesday night on Paramount+, beginning at 7pm ET / 4 pm PT from the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Each episode features a new group of fighters, typically competing across five bouts. Dana White and a panel of UFC matchmakers evaluate the performances as the action unfolds. Once all the fights are complete, White reveals which fighters, if any, have earned an official UFC contract.