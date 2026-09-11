DWCS Season 10 Episode 6 Preview: Athletes, Bouts, Start Times, Streaming

While Ravello describes himself as calm and happy outside of competition, he notes that a different, more aggressive personality emerges once he steps into the cage. He views his upcoming bout against Igor Cavalcanti not as a source of intimidation, but as the next step in a destiny he has long visualized. Confident that he is the "best nightmare in Latin America," Ravello is ready to unleash his full potential and prove to Dana White that he is prepared to make his mark in the UFC.

Igor Cavalcanti

Igor Cavalcanti, 28, represents Infinity Fight Team and enters DWCS with a 13-2 professional record. A versatile and adaptive fighter, Cavalcanti refuses to be defined by a single style, preferring to exploit his opponents' mistakes. He is a proven finisher, having secured all 13 of his victories via stoppage (10 by knockout and three by submission).

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Cavalcanti’s journey to the Octagon is a testament to resilience and the power of mentorship. Growing up in Natal, Brazil, he faced a difficult path that nearly led him astray, but he was pulled back from the brink by dedicated coaches who saw his potential. A three-month training stint in Rio Grande do Sul turned into a permanent move five years ago, where he found a new home and an adoptive family within his team. This transition, which required him to adapt to a completely new climate and culture, solidified his commitment to the sport and his development as a professional.

Driven by a desire to represent both the Northeast and the South of Brazil, Cavalcanti views this opportunity as the fulfillment of a promise he made to his coach years ago. Having navigated personal tragedy, including the loss of his father, he has learned to trust the timing of his career, moving past the setbacks that once clouded his focus. Now, fully prepared and mentally steeled, Cavalcanti is ready to face Oscar Ravello, promising to bring his best to the Octagon and secure the UFC contract he has worked his entire life to achieve.

Tyshawn Williams

Hailing from East Baltimore, Tyshawn Williams’ path to the cage was forged through a lifetime of combat sports, beginning with wrestling at age five. After a collegiate career cut short by the pandemic, he channeled his competitive drive into MMA, training internationally in Liverpool before refining his craft under Eric Nicksick at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas.