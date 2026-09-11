DWCS Season 10 Episode 6 Preview: Athletes, Bouts, Start Times, Streaming

The pressure reaches boiling point at the UFC Apex as Dana White’s Contender Series returns for the sixth instalment of Season 10. With the date set for September 15th, ten hungry athletes are preparing to step under the bright lights of Las Vegas, fully aware that a single performance could be the catalyst for a career-defining UFC contract.
The five-bout card is a fascinating blend of raw, unpolished talent and seasoned grit. Whether it is the rising prospects looking to announce themselves on the global stage or the battle-hardened veterans fighting for one final opportunity at the big leagues, the margin for error is non-existent. With all eyes fixed on the Apex, expect nothing less than all-out effort as these contenders look to leave an indelible mark on the boss and secure their future in the UFC.
About DWCS
Season 10 will consist of 10 weekly episodes airing every Tuesday night on Paramount+, beginning at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT from the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Watch Dana White's Contender Series On Paramount+
Each episode features a new group of fighters, typically competing across five bouts. Dana White and a panel of UFC matchmakers evaluate the performances as the action unfolds. Once all the fights are complete, White reveals which fighters, if any, have earned an official UFC contract.
Matchups for Episode 6 have been announced. Let’s look at the fight card.
DWCS S10, Episode 6 Fight Card
- Zaven Hunt vs Mayton Perea
- Oscar Ravello vs Igor Cavalcanti
- Akbar Abdullaev vs TBD
- Luis Hernandez vs Hugo Guillon
- Tyshawn Williams vs Antonio Monteiro
Meet the Fighters
Luis Hernandez
At 30 years old, Luis Hernandez enters DWCS with an unblemished 7-0 professional record, representing Freedom Fighters MMA and Kill Cliff FC. A true finisher, Hernandez boasts a 100% finish rate, with three knockouts and four submissions to his name, as well as a title in Combat Night at 185 pounds.
Hernandez brings a unique perspective to the cage, balancing his professional fighting career with his duties as a deputy sheriff for the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Department. A member of the department's specialized priority response team, he views his time in the cage as an extension of his service, promising to bring "law and order" to the Octagon.
Hugo Guillon
At 29 years old, Hugo “The White Walker” Guillon enters DWCS with a 7-1 professional record, fighting out of Ghost Arena in Lyon, France. A relentless finisher, Guillon has secured five of his seven victories in the first round, showcasing a violent, opportunistic style that he believes is perfectly suited for the UFC.
RECAP: Week 1 Results | Week 2 Results | Week 3 Results | Week 4 Results | Week 5 Results
Guillon’s path to the cage began with a decade of Judo, a sport he initially pursued to bond with his father. After a period of aimlessness in his youth, he discovered MMA at 21, a turning point that demanded total dedication and even led him to sleep in his gym during the COVID-19 pandemic to pursue his dream. His commitment has been further sharpened by high-level training at CIT in South Africa, where he served as a sparring partner for champion Dricus Du Plessis.
Fighting under the moniker “The White Walker,” stemming from his upbringing in the cold mountains, Guillon is driven by a profound personal mission. Following the passing of his father, Pierre, two years ago, Guillon views this opportunity as the culmination of his life’s work. He enters the Octagon not just for himself, but to honor his father’s memory, determined to secure a UFC contract by delivering the performance of his life.
Oscar Ravello
Oscar “El Punisher” Ravello enters DWCS with a 13-3-1 professional record, representing Team Capone and Team Sniper. Hailing from Peru, Ravello is a well-rounded combatant with a diverse martial arts background spanning Taekwondo, Muay Thai, and Jiu-Jitsu. Known for his relentless approach, he earned his nickname from an interviewer due to his tendency to "punish" his opponents, and he enters the Octagon with a singular goal: to finish the fight as quickly as possible, whether by knockout or submission.
Ravello’s journey to the cage is one of profound transformation. Raised by his grandparents after losing his parents at a young age, he faced significant hardships growing up, including struggles with his weight and social isolation. His life changed the day he watched a boxing match with his grandfather, sparking a lifelong passion for combat sports. Since beginning his training at age 12, Ravello has viewed martial arts as his true calling, turning down other opportunities while waiting for the right moment to showcase his skills on the biggest stage.
While Ravello describes himself as calm and happy outside of competition, he notes that a different, more aggressive personality emerges once he steps into the cage. He views his upcoming bout against Igor Cavalcanti not as a source of intimidation, but as the next step in a destiny he has long visualized. Confident that he is the "best nightmare in Latin America," Ravello is ready to unleash his full potential and prove to Dana White that he is prepared to make his mark in the UFC.
Igor Cavalcanti
Igor Cavalcanti, 28, represents Infinity Fight Team and enters DWCS with a 13-2 professional record. A versatile and adaptive fighter, Cavalcanti refuses to be defined by a single style, preferring to exploit his opponents' mistakes. He is a proven finisher, having secured all 13 of his victories via stoppage (10 by knockout and three by submission).
Get Tickets To Watch DWCS Live In Las Vegas
Cavalcanti’s journey to the Octagon is a testament to resilience and the power of mentorship. Growing up in Natal, Brazil, he faced a difficult path that nearly led him astray, but he was pulled back from the brink by dedicated coaches who saw his potential. A three-month training stint in Rio Grande do Sul turned into a permanent move five years ago, where he found a new home and an adoptive family within his team. This transition, which required him to adapt to a completely new climate and culture, solidified his commitment to the sport and his development as a professional.
Driven by a desire to represent both the Northeast and the South of Brazil, Cavalcanti views this opportunity as the fulfillment of a promise he made to his coach years ago. Having navigated personal tragedy, including the loss of his father, he has learned to trust the timing of his career, moving past the setbacks that once clouded his focus. Now, fully prepared and mentally steeled, Cavalcanti is ready to face Oscar Ravello, promising to bring his best to the Octagon and secure the UFC contract he has worked his entire life to achieve.
Tyshawn Williams
Hailing from East Baltimore, Tyshawn Williams’ path to the cage was forged through a lifetime of combat sports, beginning with wrestling at age five. After a collegiate career cut short by the pandemic, he channeled his competitive drive into MMA, training internationally in Liverpool before refining his craft under Eric Nicksick at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas.
Tyshawn describes fighting as a form of meditation, a place where he finds peace amidst the chaos. He approaches the sport with an elite fight IQ, viewing the Octagon as a chessboard where he uses deception and explosive athleticism to dismantle his opponents.
Deeply motivated by his roots, Tyshawn fights to provide hope for kids growing up in circumstances similar to his own in Baltimore. His journey is closely intertwined with his lifelong friend and training partner, Mansur Abdul-Malik, whose own path to the UFC has served as a blueprint. Now, with his sights set on Antonio Monteiro, Tyshawn is ready to showcase his charisma and complete skill set on the biggest stage. He believes his potential is limitless and is determined to prove that he belongs among the elite, promising a performance that will leave no doubt about his readiness for the UFC.
Antonio Monteiro
At 31 years old, Antônio Monteiro enters his second DWCS opportunity with an 18-5 professional record, representing the legendary Nova União team under the guidance of Dedé Pederneiras. A battle-tested featherweight with a strong Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu base, Monteiro is a complete fighter who fights with his heart on his sleeve, willing to turn any contest into a dogfight to secure the victory.
Monteiro’s path to the Octagon is one of redemption and resilience. Growing up in a humble neighborhood in Amazonas, Brazil, he was a hot-headed youth whose life was steered away from the streets by martial arts. His journey took a difficult turn after moving to Rio de Janeiro in 2014, where he faced personal struggles and a near-death experience in the Cantagalo favela. It was a wake-up call from his coach, Dedé Pederneiras, that transformed him into the disciplined father, husband, and professional he is today.
REGISTER YOUR INTEREST: Polymarket UFC 334 | UFC 335
Driven by the support of his wife and twin children, and inspired by the discipline of his father, Monteiro balances intense training camps with side jobs to provide for his family. After a hard-fought decision loss on short notice during his 2024 DWCS appearance, Monteiro returns with a renewed sense of purpose. Having been promised another opportunity by the UFC, he views this fight not just as a career milestone, but as a personal promise to prove that he belongs among the elite in the featherweight division.
Zevan Hunt
Zevan “Cheese” Hunt enters DWCS with an undefeated 7-0 professional record, representing American Elite in Edmond, Oklahoma. A versatile competitor who refuses to be defined by a single style, Hunt is a dangerous finisher who has secured five of his seven victories in the first round. Whether striking, grappling, or wrestling, he prides himself on his ability to capitalize on any opening—a skill set honed through 13 years of dedicated training and a combined 23 amateur and professional bouts.
The 27-year-old’s journey to the cage is deeply personal. Growing up in Oklahoma, he was a bullied child who turned to combat sports for self-defense and self-discovery. Inspired by his grandfather, “Paw Paw,” who introduced him to the sport, and driven by his father’s experience as a musician who walked away from his own dreams, Hunt is determined to see his journey through to the end. He views fighting not just as a career, but as a way to honor his family, who remain his biggest supporters and are integral to his team.
FOLLOW UFC NEWS: Instagram | X | Threads
Known for his humility and relentless work ethic, Hunt approaches his bout against Mayton Perea with the confidence of a veteran. He views this opportunity as the culmination of years of sacrifice and preparation. With his family by his side, he intends to make a statement in the Octagon, aiming for a spectacular finish that proves he is ready for the next level. As he puts it, the MMA world is about to find out that “it is not easy being Cheesy.”
Mayton Perea
At 26 years old, Mayton “The Lion” Perea enters DWCS with an 8-3 professional record, representing DC Team Ecuador in Machala. A decorated Olympic wrestler and multiple-time national champion, Perea has successfully transitioned his elite grappling pedigree into a well-rounded MMA game. As a double champion in Ecuador and an Inka FC titleholder, he brings a relentless, aggressive style to the cage, combining high-level wrestling defense with powerful striking.
Perea’s journey to the Octagon is defined by resilience and sacrifice. Raised in Ibarra by a hardworking single mother who shielded him from an abusive past, he learned the value of discipline early on. With his older brother, Marco, serving as a father figure and his partner of over a decade providing unwavering support, Perea has dedicated his life to combat sports. He left his hometown to pursue training in Machala, sacrificing his youth and comfort to chase a singular goal: becoming the first Ecuadorian fighter to secure a UFC contract.
Perea views fighting not as a hobby, but as his life’s purpose. He refuses to take a step back, preferring to hunt for the finish rather than play for points. Confident in his ability to neutralize his opponent's grappling, he enters the Octagon with a clear mission of delivering a spectacular performance that leaves Dana White amazed and cements his place in the UFC.