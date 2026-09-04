DWCS Season 10 Episode 5 Preview: Athletes, Bouts, Start Times, Streaming

At 24-years-old, Quentin Pasley is searching for his UFC opportunity from New Haven, Connecticut, representing the Fighting Arts Academy. The undefeated prospect is 3-0 professionally, with every victory coming by first-round knockout. His amateur career was just as dominant, as he went 7-0 with all seven wins coming by finish, including three submissions.

Pasley wanted to box from a young age, but his mother initially did not want to put him in the sport. Today, she is one of his biggest supporters. He made his professional debut in 2023 and earned a victory in under a minute, but his momentum was quickly interrupted when he tore his ACL just a month later.

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Pasley always believed he would return, and in 2025 he proved it to be true. He came back with a first-round flying-knee knockout before adding another first-round finish in August 2025. Shortly after he got a call to be on last season of DWCS and was ready to go but in one of his last sessions he tore his same ACL again.

The second ACL injury required reconstructive surgery, six months of therapy, and a year away from the sport. Now, with his knee fully recovered, Pasley is looking to turn his undefeated record into a UFC contract.

Arlind Berisha