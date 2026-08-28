DWCS Season 10 Episode 4 Preview: Athletes, Bouts, Start Times, Streaming

This week’s five-fight card features rising stars, established veterans, and competitors eager to prove they belong on the biggest stage in Mixed Martial Arts.

About DWCS

Season 10 will consist of 10 weekly episodes airing every Tuesday night on Paramount+, beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT from the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Each episode features a new group of fighters, typically competing across five bouts. Dana White and panel of UFC matchmakers evaluate the performances as the action unfolds. Once all the fights are complete, White reveals which fighters, if any, have earned an official UFC contract.

Watch The Entire DWCS Season On Paramount+

Matchups for Episode 4 have been announced. Here is a look at the fight card.

DWCS S10 Fight Card

Patrick Rivera vs. Adam Darby

Brandon Holmes vs. Modestino Rodrigues

Liam McCracken vs. Silvestre Sanchez

Gabriel Lourenço vs. Charlie Cleveland

Hunter Smith vs. Adam Livingston

Meet the Fighters

Patrick Rivera