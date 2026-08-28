DWCS Season 10 Episode 4 Preview: Athletes, Bouts, Start Times, Streaming

The stakes are high as Dana White’s Contender Series enters the fourth week of Season 10. Five matchups are set for September 1st at the UFC Meta Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, providing life-changing opportunities for these fighters to earn their spot on the UFC roster.
This week’s five-fight card features rising stars, established veterans, and competitors eager to prove they belong on the biggest stage in Mixed Martial Arts.
About DWCS
Season 10 will consist of 10 weekly episodes airing every Tuesday night on Paramount+, beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT from the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Each episode features a new group of fighters, typically competing across five bouts. Dana White and panel of UFC matchmakers evaluate the performances as the action unfolds. Once all the fights are complete, White reveals which fighters, if any, have earned an official UFC contract.
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Matchups for Episode 4 have been announced. Here is a look at the fight card.
DWCS S10 Fight Card
- Patrick Rivera vs. Adam Darby
- Brandon Holmes vs. Modestino Rodrigues
- Liam McCracken vs. Silvestre Sanchez
- Gabriel Lourenço vs. Charlie Cleveland
- Hunter Smith vs. Adam Livingston
Meet the Fighters
Patrick Rivera
At 34-years-old, Patrick Rivera arrives at the Contender Series with veteran experience. Fighting out of Crazy 88 in Maryland, Rivera brings a 13-4 professional record, highlighted by 10 finishes and is a previous regional champion at Shogun Fights. Known for his calculated and tactical approach, he describes himself as a “Rebel” who goes against the norm, combining high fight IQ with a willingness to put it all on the line to secure a dominant finish.
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His journey has been defined by patience and sacrifice, having navigated long layoffs and career hurdles to reach this moment. A former kickboxing world champion and professional boxer, Rivera has evolved into a complete martial artist, crediting his disciple and growth to his family and his lifelong dedication to the sport.
Now, he is ready to prove that age is just a number. Focused on his own evolution rather than his opponent, Rivera is determined. He believes his experience makes him the perfect addition to the UFC roster.
Adam Darby
At 27-years-old, Adam Darby arrives at the Contender Series with a 7-1 professional record. Fighting out of Team Reyno in Dublin, Darby is currently riding a six-fight win streak, with his last three victories coming by way of finish.
His path to this moment has been defined by sacrifice and resilience. After a difficult 17-month layoff due to severe hand and finger injuries, Darby has returned with renewed focus, having missed out on countless life milestones to dedicate himself entirely to his craft. He views this opportunity as a culmination of a decade of hard work.
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Facing Patrick Rivera, Darby is confident that his height, reach, and relentless pressure will be too much for his opponent. He is not just looking for a win; he is looking to make a statement in front of Dana White, aiming to secure a UFC contract and prove his is the next elite talent to emerge out of Ireland.
Brandon Holmes
At 29-years-old, Brandon Holmes returns to DWCS with the same goal that has driven him since his first opportunity. Fighting out of TNT MMA and Gym-O, Holmes enters with a 6-1 professional record and four finishes. His style is built around pressure, pace, and putting opponents in uncomfortable positions. Holmes embraces the challenge of taking a punch, rolling with it and finding a way to prove he is the better fighter.
Before his Contender Series appearance last year, he left his full-time job and moved to part-time work to create more time for training. A year later, he believes he is still the same fighter driven by the same goals while continuing to sharpen every aspect of his game.
Now, Holmes is grateful for the opportunity to return and finish what he started. He wants to face the best the UFC has to offer and believes he can eventually become one of the greats. With his relentless style and renewed focus, Homles is looking to make a statement. For him, adversity is something that comes and goes, but the pursuit of his goal of earning a UFC contract has never stopped.
Modestino Rodrigues
At 22 years old, Modestino Rodrigues arrives at the Contender Series with a 7-1 professional record and a clear ambition to secure a UFC contract. Representing the Revira Black Team in São Paulo, Rodrigues has focused on becoming a formidable prospect. Originally a jiu—jitsu practitioner, he evolved into a dominant striker who actively seeks to finish opponents.
While his lone defeat served as a vital learning experience, it only sharpened his focus. He credits his move to São Paulo and the support of his team for his rapid development, allowing him to refine his wrestling and striking into a well-rounded dangerous skillset.
Rodrigues views fighting as his true calling, driven by a genuine passion that he believes sets him apart. Entering his first fight in the United States, he is determined to make a statement against Brandon Holmes. With an aggressive, finish-first mentality, he intends to leave Dana White with no choice but to offer him a spot on the roster.
Liam McCracken
At 25-years-old, Liam McKracken enters DWCS with a mission that goes beyond earning a UFC contract. Fighting out of Aspire Combat Sports Academy, the Liverpool native wants to change his family’s life while completing what would be an incredible comeback story. McCracken brings an 8-1 professional record and a 100% finish rate into the Octagon. A Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, he mixes knockouts and submissions and believes a lifetime of training has prepared him for the highest level of competition.
Fighting has been a goal for McKracken since he was young, with his family playing a major role in supporting his journey. But in September 2023, his career and life changed dramatically. While completing a 10k run he had mapped out, McCracken was struck and dragged by a bus. He suffered four back fractures, a fractured pelvis, broken legs, neck injuries, torn meniscus, a shoulder injury and other wounds. After four surgeries McCracken faced the possibility that he may never walk again.
Nearly two years later, McCracken returned to competition in September 2025 and earned a victory. The experience of having to learn how to walk again gave him a new perspective on life. Now, he believes he is fully ready for the opportunity in front of him and wants to finish his comeback story on the Contender Series by earning a UFC contract.
Silvestre Sanchez
At 24-years-old, Silvestre Sanchez is ready to make his mark on DWCS. Born on November 15, 2001, in Tepic, Nayarit, Mexico, Sanchez now trains with Performance Institute Mexico City as he pursues his goal reaching the UFC. He grew up playing soccer before discovering MMA, eventually developing a passion for Muay Thai and making the move to Mexico City to take his training to the next level.
Sanchez prefers to keep the fight standing and has developed a strike-heavy style and prefers striking downward from the top. He also has a unique habit when he lands a clean strike, Snachez likes to look directly into the opponent’s eyes and watch their expression change from the impact. He admits the preference may sound unusual but considers it part of his fighting personality.
The UFC represents the highest level of the sport and the ultimate destination for his career. Now, he wants to make his entrance in a way that leaves no question. Earning a UFC contract would be a major accomplishment, but Sanchez views it as a next step in a journey he has already been building through years of hard work.
Gabriel Lourenço “The Black Mamba”
At 26-years-old, Gabriel Lourenço, known as “The Black Mamba,” enters DWCS with a 7-1 professional record and a versatile style built around kickboxing. Fighting out of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, Lourenço considers himself a kickboxer first but has developed into a well-rounded fighter who is comfortable taking the fight to the ground when necessary. He will represent Chute-Boxe, Brazil, an academy he describes as one of the most established gyms in MMA history and home to numerous UFC champions.
Lourenço began training in taekwondo at nine-years-old, inspired by his brother while receiving the full support of his parents. Growing up in Roca Sales, he experienced bullying which sparked his interest in pursuing martial arts. His journey eventually led to his first amateur fight in Rio de Janeiro in 2017, where he knocked out his opponent in less than a minute. The quick finish gave Lourenço confidence that he had the ability to pursue a career in MMA, and he continued developing his skills from there.
Now, earning a spot on the Contender Series represents a dream that extends beyond Lourenco himself. With his versatility, experience and family behind him, Lourenço is ready to showcase his abilities on the Contender Series and take another step toward making his UFC dream a reality.
Charlie “The Reaper” Cleveland
At 27- years-old, Charlie “The Reaper” Cleveland enters DWCS with one mission, to deliver an explosive finish and entertain the fans. Representing the Demolition Fighting Team, Cleveland enters S10 with a 6-1 professional record. He has proven to be a dangerous finisher, having two head-kick knockouts, three standing finishes, and one submission. Known for his intellectual, explosive, and aggressive style, Cleveland says he does not try to force the action once he enters the Octagon – he simply takes whatever opportunities come his way.
Cleveland’s nickname came from a simple idea while he was trying to create t-shirts. One of his teammates told him that “The Reaper” was his fighting style, and it ultimately stuck. The nickname fits the mindset Cleveland brings into competition as he pursues the UFC dream he has carried for years. He believes the work he puts in every day has prepared him for this opportunity and is confident he can make an immediate impact.
Hunter Smith
Hunter Smith enters DWCS with one goal in mind, to secure a UFC contract and make his name a household name in MMA. The 27-year-old lightweight from Lake Charles, Louisiana, holds an 8-1 professional record with six knockout wins, including four first-round-finishes. Training out of 3 Brothers Jiu Jitsu, Smith is a former lightweight champion who believes his opportunity to reach the UFC has been a long time coming. Known as a knockout artist, relying on his speed, hand power and footwork to make his mark.
Smith was introduced to MMA in 2016 as a junior in high school after playing football from a young age. Frequent injuries eventually took a toll on his body, but the physical demands of football helped prepare him for the rigors of fighting. He has long dreamed of competing in the UFC, and now he will put years of hard work to the ultimate test.
Adam Livingston
At 25-years-old, Adam Livingston is returning to DWCS with something to prove. Fighting out of Long Island, Livingston enters S10 with a 7-1 professional record, including five knockout wins and one submission. A purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, he brings an aggressive style into the Octagon and is determined to show that his first Contender Series appearance was a fluke.
Livingston has been training since he was 16 and has carried the dream of reaching the UFC ever since. His first Contender Series opportunity came just five weeks before his fight against Tommy Gantt. Livingston was around 190 pounds at the time and had to quickly get himself into shape. The experience taught him the importance of staying ready, keeping his weight, and patience inside the Octagon.
Now, Livingston sees his return as a second chance he cannot waste. His first appearance gave him valuable experience, and he will bring everything he has learned this time around. Grateful for another opportunity, Livingston is looking to put those lessons into action and deliver the kind of dominant performance that leaves no doubt he belongs in the UFC.