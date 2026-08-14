DWCS Season 10 Episode 2 Preview: Athletes, Bouts, Start Times, Streaming

Meet the Fighters

Namo Fazil

Namo Fazil is a 29-year-old fighter representing Tiger Muay Thai with a formidable 10-1 MMA record and an extensive background in kickboxing. Born in Iraq and raised in Finland, Fazil is hoping to represent Kurdistan on the global stage and put his people on the map. Having overcome a troubled youth where fighting served as his only escape from the streets, he credits MMA with saving his life, providing him with the discipline, respect, and stability - including his marriage to his wife, Zebo - that he lacked growing up.

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Inside the octagon, Fazil is a self-described "stand and bang" fighter who thrives on violence and excitement. He views himself as a "one in a billion" showman who is willing to fight anyone, anywhere, and at any time to secure his dream of becoming a two-division UFC champion.

With an aggressive, high-octane style and a "keep it 100" attitude, he views his opponents merely as speed bumps on his path to a UFC contract. Fazil is fully prepared to sacrifice everything to achieve his goals and prove that he is the elite competitor the UFC needs.

Kaik Brito

Kaik Brito is a 29-year-old fighter from Goiânia, Brazil, who now trains with the Black Thai Team in Curitiba. Raised in a humble environment, Brito transitioned from a "street kid" background to a dedicated martial artist, initially mastering Muay Thai before expanding into Jiu-Jitsu and MMA.

He describes himself as a complete and unpredictable competitor, known for his ability to land highlight-reel finishes, including flying knees and kicks. Driven by a sense of purpose, Brito views his fighting career as a "decreed mission," using his mother's sacrifices as the primary motivation to commit to his craft.

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Training alongside elite figures like André Dida, Brito is at his best in a tight-knit, high-energy environment. When he received the call for the Contender Series, he viewed it as the affirmation of his hard work and the arrival of his time to shine. The 29-year-old approaches every bout as the "fight of his life," where he’s not just looking for a win, but also aims to deliver a show that impresses both the fans and himself. He views a potential UFC contract as the ultimate confirmation of his talent and destiny.