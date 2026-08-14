DWCS Season 10 Episode 2 Preview: Athletes, Bouts, Start Times, Streaming

Dana White’s Contender Series marches on to Episode 2 of Season 10 this Tuesday.
Episode 1 showcased the passion and willpower that these up-and-coming athletes fight with - in hopes of securing a UFC contract from Dana White and a panel of judges.
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UFC superstars such as Jack Della Maddalena (Season 5), “Suga” Sean O’Malley (Season 1), Jamahal "Sweet Dreams" Hill (Season 3), and plenty more top fighters secured their spot in the UFC through the DWCS. Who will be next?
About The DWCS
Season 10 will feature 10 weekly episodes every Tuesday night on Paramount+, beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT from the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Each episode will feature different fighters – usually five individual bouts per episode – where White and a panel of matchmakers score each performance in real time. After the fights are all finished, White announces which fighters (if any) have earned an official contract to join the UFC roster. In 2025, a record-tying 46 athletes were awarded UFC contracts during Season 9 of DWCS.
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Matchups for Episode 2 have been announced. Look at the fight card and meet the fighters below:
DWCS S10 E2 Fight Card
- Namo Fazil vs Kaik Brito
- Douglas Rodrigues vs Trent Miller
- Cristian Perez vs Logan Paxton
- Alik Lorenz vs Mahamed Aly
- Roman Puga vs Taner Trembley
Meet the Fighters
Namo Fazil
Namo Fazil is a 29-year-old fighter representing Tiger Muay Thai with a formidable 10-1 MMA record and an extensive background in kickboxing. Born in Iraq and raised in Finland, Fazil is hoping to represent Kurdistan on the global stage and put his people on the map. Having overcome a troubled youth where fighting served as his only escape from the streets, he credits MMA with saving his life, providing him with the discipline, respect, and stability - including his marriage to his wife, Zebo - that he lacked growing up.
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Inside the octagon, Fazil is a self-described "stand and bang" fighter who thrives on violence and excitement. He views himself as a "one in a billion" showman who is willing to fight anyone, anywhere, and at any time to secure his dream of becoming a two-division UFC champion.
With an aggressive, high-octane style and a "keep it 100" attitude, he views his opponents merely as speed bumps on his path to a UFC contract. Fazil is fully prepared to sacrifice everything to achieve his goals and prove that he is the elite competitor the UFC needs.
Kaik Brito
Kaik Brito is a 29-year-old fighter from Goiânia, Brazil, who now trains with the Black Thai Team in Curitiba. Raised in a humble environment, Brito transitioned from a "street kid" background to a dedicated martial artist, initially mastering Muay Thai before expanding into Jiu-Jitsu and MMA.
He describes himself as a complete and unpredictable competitor, known for his ability to land highlight-reel finishes, including flying knees and kicks. Driven by a sense of purpose, Brito views his fighting career as a "decreed mission," using his mother's sacrifices as the primary motivation to commit to his craft.
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Training alongside elite figures like André Dida, Brito is at his best in a tight-knit, high-energy environment. When he received the call for the Contender Series, he viewed it as the affirmation of his hard work and the arrival of his time to shine. The 29-year-old approaches every bout as the "fight of his life," where he’s not just looking for a win, but also aims to deliver a show that impresses both the fans and himself. He views a potential UFC contract as the ultimate confirmation of his talent and destiny.
Douglas Rodrigues
A 27-year-old from Presidente Prudente, Brazil, Douglas “Blade” Rodrigues currently trains with the elite Astra Fighting Team in Balneário Camboriú. His journey into combat sports began at age 12, when he started training to defend himself against school bullies. A viral knockout in his first amateur Muay Thai fight quickly established his reputation and silenced his tormentors.
After moving to Balneário Camboriú just before the pandemic, he fully committed to his professional development, evolving from a striking-focused athlete into a well-rounded MMA fighter. Now boasting a 7-1 record, he is motivated by the upcoming birth of his child and the support of his family, who initially resisted his fighting career but eventually became his biggest supporters.
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A natural knockout artist with a strong Muay Thai base, Rodrigues has worked hard to round out his game, specifically addressing the grappling deficiencies that led to his only professional loss. He views the Contender Series opportunity as the fulfillment of a lifelong dream he has visualized since childhood. Confident in his ability to finish fights with hands, kicks, or elbows, Rodrigues is focused on delivering a standout performance to impress Dana White. He views this opportunity as his moment to secure a UFC contract and cement his status as a top-tier competitor.
Trent Miller
Trent Miller, a 30-year-old fighter training out of Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas, is a dedicated family man who balances his life as a promotional model with his career as a professional fighter.
Known as "The Terminator" for his ability to absorb damage and his relentless "kill or be killed" approach, Miller holds a 9-3 record and is driven by the upcoming birth of his first child. After a setback on the Contender Series last year, he has returned with a new mindset, viewing this second opportunity as a crucial step toward securing a better future for his growing family.
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Since his previous loss, Miller has evolved significantly, moving beyond a reliance on striking to become a more well-rounded competitor who integrates wrestling and grappling. He feels sharper and more focused than ever, ready to prove that he belongs in the UFC by delivering the highlight-reel knockouts he is known for.
Facing Douglas Rodrigues, Miller is determined to secure the contract, confident that his growth as a fighter and his heightened motivation as a father will propel him to victory and a successful career in the UFC.
Crisitan Perez
Cristian "Puas" Perez is a 26-year-old Mexican prospect with a 14-2 professional record, whose diverse skill set has been honed for over 15 years of dedicated training. Nicknamed "Puas" (spikes) by his father, a former fighter who first recognized his talent, Perez has committed his entire life to MMA, even earning a nutrition degree to honor a promise to his father before going all-in on his career.
Inspired by the global training journeys of Street Fighter characters, Perez has traveled the world to master various fighting styles, training alongside elite UFC athletes like Brandon Moreno and Dominick Cruz. He views his biggest challenge as the internal battle against himself, transforming from the disciplined Cristian into the aggressive "Puas" the moment he steps into the octagon.
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After a difficult loss on a previous season of DWCS, which he describes as a humbling experience that taught him to manage his ego and prioritize mental preparation, he has returned with a renewed focus. He views this opportunity not just as a career goal, but to provide for his family and give back to his community.
Heading into his bout against Logan Paxton, Perez is a more patient, intelligent, and physically conditioned fighter than ever before. He has shifted his mindset from worrying about the past to focusing entirely on the present. Confident in his ability to dominate in striking, grappling, and wrestling, Perez is determined to prove to Dana White that he is a complete showman ready for the big stage. He believes his tactical superiority will ensure that Paxton cannot stop him from achieving his ultimate goal.
Logan Paxton
Logan Paxton is a 10-1 lightweight prospect fighting out of Denver, Colorado, with a background as a decorated collegiate wrestler and All-American. With a nine-fight win streak and a 100% finish rate, Paxton has honed his skills training alongside elite UFC talent like Justin Gaethje. He thrives on taking opponents into grueling, high-stakes situations where he can impose his will, dominate the center of the octagon, and force a finish.
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Beyond the cage, Paxton is an avid mountaineer, often climbing 1,000-foot walls and enduring grueling hikes that mirror the mental and physical peril of fighting. This pursuit of "pressure under diamonds" has created an unbreakable mental fortitude, allowing him to remain calm and locked in when facing adversity. Driven by a 15-year dream of reaching the UFC, Paxton views his upcoming bout against Cristian Perez as the moment to prove he is one of the best lightweights in the world. He is fully prepared to leverage his superior tenacity and experience to secure a contract and begin his journey toward the top of the division.
Alik Lorenz
Alik Lorenz is a 29-year-old fighter training out of the renowned MMA Lab in Phoenix, Arizona. With a professional record of 7-2, he has built a reputation for utilizing his deceptive power to secure first-round finishes in nearly all of his victories.
His path to the cage is unique: after earning a college degree and balancing a full-time job with his training, Lorenz has developed a calculated approach to fighting. He constantly tests himself against elite UFC-level training partners, making sure he is prepared to showcase the skills he was unable to display during his previous Contender Series appearance.
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After a heartbreaking loss on DWCS last year, Lorenz has spent the last 12 months fueled by the desire for redemption. He bounced back with a dominant 24-second knockout in LFA, proving his power and confidence remain intact.
Now, facing Mahamed Aly in a high-stakes second opportunity, Lorenz is hoping to leave no doubt about his abilities. He views this fight as a pivotal moment to prove he belongs in the UFC, aiming for a first-round finish that will finally earn him the contract he has worked so hard to achieve.
Mahamed Aly
Mahamed Aly is a 32-year-old fighter from Brazil training out of One Way Martial Arts in Virginia, bringing an elite grappling pedigree to the cage as a four-time BJJ world champion. Having transitioned from a decorated Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu career to MMA, Aly has spent years refining his striking to become a well-rounded fighter.
He fights to represent his family, his gym, and the youth of Brazil, viewing his opportunity at receiving a UFC contract as the culmination of years of relentless dedication and a lifestyle that has allowed him to continuously progress.
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Another fighter that is returning to the Contender Series after a difficult knockout loss last year, Aly has used that setback as a catalyst for growth. He has overhauled his weight-cutting process, become more patient, and has sharpened his mental approach to ensure he never repeats that experience.
Now more experienced and composed, he is determined to dominate his opponent, Alik Lorenz, and prove that he belongs in the UFC. Aly is confident that his evolution as a complete fighter will lead to a decisive victory and the contract he has been chasing.
Roman Puga
Roman Puga, a 29-year-old fighter from Basset, California, enters the cage with a 5-1 record and a belief that his career is a matter of destiny. His fighting style reflects his disciplined upbringing: calculated, calm, and intelligent. This style allows him to dismantle opponents with precision. He sacrificed relationships, jobs, and schooling to pursue this dream, and carries the legacy of his coach into every bout.
Now training with Fighting Science, Puga has become a well-rounded athlete capable of dominating both on the feet and on the ground. He approaches his upcoming bout against Taner Trembly as merely a necessary step toward his ultimate goal: a UFC contract. Puga is determined to make a statement, aiming for a knockout victory that showcases his entertainment value and technical prowess to Dana White.
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For Puga, securing this win would be the validation of his sacrifices and the next chapter in a career he believes was written long before he ever stepped into the octagon.
Taner Trembley
Taner "Killemquick" Trembley is a 31-year-old undefeated prospect (7-0) fighting out of St. Cloud, Minnesota. With a background in wrestling and a family lineage of boxers, Trembley views fighting as being in his blood.
He has maintained a 100% finish rate throughout his professional career, relying on his instincts and gas tank to ensure his fights never reach the judges' scorecards. Driven by a desire to provide for his wife, Brittany, and their three children, Trembley approaches the sport with a "fighters fight" mentality, willing to step up on short notice or move weight classes to prove he belongs on the UFC roster.
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Training under the guidance of Brock Larson and Tyler Mathison at Start BJJ, Trembley plans to put Minnesota on the map as a hub for elite MMA talent. He is a high-energy competitor who thrives on excitement and is confident that his upcoming bout against Roman Puga will be a "battle of wills" that ends in a finish.
Believing he possesses the toughness and skill set that Dana White looks for in a contender, Trembley is fully focused on securing a UFC contract and establishing himself as a star who is impossible to keep out of the octagon.