DWCS Alumni Set To Shine In Baku | UFC Fight Night: Hill vs Rountree Jr.

There are nine fighters on this Saturday’s card in Baku that hold the title of being a Dana White’sContender Series alumnus. Some fared better than others, but with a new season starting in August, what better way to get ready than to showcase some stars ready to shine this weekend.
Jamahal Hill
It would be malpractice to not start off with the headliner and former champion Jamahal Hill – the man that made his mark on DWCS during Season 3, episode five, all the way back in 2019. Hill stopped Alexander Poppeck via strikes at 4:29 of the second round and has never looked back since, all the way to becoming a champion. Hill now faces a new test in Khalil Rountree Jr., who is coming off a loss to Alex Pereira, a roadblock these two have shared.
Ignacio Bahamondes
The UFC met our co-main event headliner in Ignacio Bahamondes during season 4, episode 8, in 2020, when Bahamondes knocked out Edson Gomez at 2:31 of the second round. With back-and-forth success early on, Bahamondes has caught fire lately, riding a three-fight win streak as he aims to make four when he faces off against Rafael Fiziev this weekend.
Rizvan Kuniev
Not only did the heavy-hitting Kuniev showcase once on Dana White's Contender Series, but in two different seasons: most recently in season 8, episode two, in 2024, when Kuniev stopped Hugo Cunha via strikes at 4:59 of the first round, but also on season 5, episode 5, in 2021, whenKuniev stopped Edivan Santos via strikes at 1:00 of the third round. Kuniev will try to use that experience against a savvy and top-ranked veteran in Curtis Blaydes.
Nazim Sadykhov
It has been only three years since we first met Nazim Sadykhov on season 6, episode 4, of DWCS, where he knocked out Ahmad Hassanzada at 1:59 of the third round. Sadykhov is now representing his home country of Azerbaijan as he looks to extend his win and finish streak when he faces another DWCS alumnus in Nikolas Motta.
Nikolas Motta
Speaking of Motta, it was on season 4, episode 9, back in 2020, when Motta won a three-round unanimous decision over Joseph Lowry. Coming in as a sizable underdog, Motta will look to find the upset and a way to win over the Azerbaijan crowd since he is facing off with theircompatriot in Nazim Sadykhov. Don’t count Motta out, as he has a very quiet win streak of his own coming into this fight.
Bogdan Grad
Next, we make it to another two-timer of DWCS in Bogdan Grad. Having first appeared on season 7, episode 1, where he was finished by Tom Nolan at 1:23 of the first round, Grad dug deep and returned the next year in 2024, during season 8, to score a three-round split decision over Michael Aswell. Grit, determination, and a willingness to brawl is Grad’s game, as he is coming off a stunning KO victory over Lucas Alexander back in February. Grad will look to continue his recent success this Saturday against fellow DWCS alum Muhammad Naimov.
Muhammad Naimov
Muhammad Naimov didn’t earn a contract on DWCS in 2020, as he lost a decision to Collin Anglin, but after three wins on the regional scene, he got the call to the big show, where he is currently 4-1 heading into his weekend meeting with Bogdan Grad.
SeokHyeon Ko
It was not too long ago that SeokHyeon Ko made his mark on DWCS, as it was just 10 months ago when Ko won a three-round unanimous decision over Igor Cavalcanti. This time up he will be making his UFC debut against another DWCS alumnus in Oban Elliott in what is anticipated to be a very fiery showdown once the Octagon closes on Saturday night.
Oban Elliott
Last, but certainly not least, is Oban Elliott. It was during season 7 on episode 3 that Elliott won a three-round majority decision over Kaik Brito. The 27-year-old Elliott has stated this was the most difficult fight to date since Brito “…Hits like a Mack Truck.”
Since then, Elliott has looked perfect with a 3-0 record, and is coming off a knockout win over Bassil Hafez. Elliott aims to make it a perfect 4-0 in the UFC as he begins making his climb through the welterweight division.