DWCS Alumni Set To Shine In Baku | UFC Fight Night: Hill vs Rountree Jr.

It would be malpractice to not start off with the headliner and former champion Jamahal Hill – the man that made his mark on DWCS during Season 3, episode five, all the way back in 2019. Hill stopped Alexander Poppeck via strikes at 4:29 of the second round and has never looked back since, all the way to becoming a champion. Hill now faces a new test in Khalil Rountree Jr., who is coming off a loss to Alex Pereira, a roadblock these two have shared.

Ignacio Bahamondes