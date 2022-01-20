UFC® TEAMS UP WITH DWAYNE JOHNSON’S ‘PROJECT ROCK’ ON NEW GLOBAL FOOTWEAR PARTNERSHIP

“We’re thrilled to partner with Dwayne Johnson and his Project Rock brand to incorporate this innovative footwear into UFC’s iconic fight kits,” said UFC Senior Vice President of Global Consumer Products Tracey Bleczinski. “The core mission of the Project Rock brand, to help individuals in their journey achieve greatness by equipping them with the right tools, aligns with UFC fighters’ determination, dedication, and perseverance, as they pursue greatness in their own right—both inside and outside of the Octagon.”

This new partnership with UFC will offer massive exposure for the Project Rock brand, providing significant visibility in front of UFC’s global fan base of more than 625 million people and over 187 million social media followers, including the 900 million TV households in 175 countries with access to UFC’s broadcasts. The agreement also provides opportunities to create additional exposure through original UFC content on linear, digital, and social media platforms.

Co-branded Project Rock x UFC footwear will be made available for sale at retail outlets around the world and online later this year through a network of key global retail partners. More details on retail availability will be announced at a later date.

For further information on UFC, please visit www.ufc.com

About UFC®

UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 625 million fans and 187 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to nearly 900 million TV households across more than 175 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is owned by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok: @UFC

About Project Rock

Founded in 2017, Project Rock is the innovative performance brand from Dwayne Johnson and Under Armour, built for the hardest workers in the room. Wear-tested by Johnson in the Iron Paradise, Project Rock gives you the tools and the motivation to push through any work out. With the Brahma Bull representing the strength, resilience and mana needed to power through any obstacle, Project Rock features innovative performance footwear, apparel, and accessories.