Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Project Rock’ and UFC Launch Co-Branded BSR 3 Training Shoe

Designed with impact absorbing cushioning that works to absorb explosive impact, the BSR 3 training shoes are made to help power you from the ground up.

Available in Men’s and Women’s sizes, the BSR 3 training shoes are designed for every move so you can anchor yourself in your work. The increased forefoot flexibility and light outsole weight gives you full ground contact and breathability. The shoe also has a TriBase™ technology on the sole that gives you three points of contact for more support and ground control.