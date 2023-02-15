Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Project Rock’ and UFC Launch Co-Branded BSR 3 Training Shoe

UFC Unfiltered
“Built to Power You From The Ground Up”
UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, and Project Rock, the innovative performance brand created by trailblazing global entertainer and entrepreneur Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, have launched their second co-branded training shoe, the Project Rock x UFC BSR 3
Designed with impact absorbing cushioning that works to absorb explosive impact, the BSR 3 training shoes are made to help power you from the ground up.
Available in Men’s and Women’s sizes, the BSR 3 training shoes are designed for every move so you can anchor yourself in your work. The increased forefoot flexibility and light outsole weight gives you full ground contact and breathability. The shoe also has a TriBase™ technology on the sole that gives you three points of contact for more support and ground control.
HIGHLIGHTS
- DESIGNED FOR EVERY MOVE - Increased forefoot flexibility and light outsole weight gives you full ground contact, flexibility, and breathability.
- IMPACT-ABSORBING CUSHIONING - Charged cushioning not only works to absorb explosive impact, but helps you conserve energy, powering you from the ground up.
- ANCHORED IN THE WORK - TriBase™ technology on the sole of the shoe gives you three points of contact for more support and ground control.
As the newest shoe offering from Project Rock built for UFC athletes, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said: “We’re proud to engineer innovative training shoes worn and inspired by the MMA warriors who compete in the greatest sport in the world.”
“The BSR 3 is the next step in the evolution of these incredible training shoes and is indictive of the great partnership we have with Dwayne Johnson,” said UFC Senior Vice President of Global Consumer Products Tracey Bleczinski. “The updated design is also reflective of the dedication and innovative engineering that the team at Project Rock have proudly applied to create these shoes for the amazing men and women of UFC.”
The BSR collection and Project Rock Slides are the Official Footwear of all UFC athletes and corners. The BSR collection features a design language inspired by UFC’s brand colors along with UFC branding that can be found on the tongue tag and insole, celebrating UFC and its monumental partnership with Dwayne Johnson’s Project Rock. The BSR collection is named after Dwayne Johnson’s iconic phrase: “Blood, Sweat and Respect: The first two you give, the last one you earn.”
The highly anticipated BSR 3 will be provided to all athletes as part of their official fight kits, continuing with UFC FIGHT NIGHT: ANDRADE VS. BLANCHFIELD in Las Vegas at UFC APEX this Sat., Feb. 18.
The BSR 3 can be purchased online at UFCstore.com, UA.com, and in Under Armour Brand Houses, as well as at select global retailers starting today, February 16, along with other co-branded Project Rock x UFC footwear.
