Dustin Stoltzfus Wants To Prove He Belongs

Though he’s proud to be a part of the next wave of talent from the region matriculating to the major leagues of mixed martial arts, the 28-year-old is also quick to point out that he’s not officially deserving of that descriptor just yet.

“It’s a pretty big deal in Germany because we don’t have many UFC fighters, especially with Peter’s retirement,” said Stoltzfus, referring to his long-time training partner and mentor Peter Sobotta, who announced his retirement in July. “You hear it a lot — ‘Dustin is in the UFC’ — and I’m starting to get introduced as a ‘UFC fighter,’ which is a little bit premature because I still need to have my first fight in the UFC.”

While some may view Stoltzfus’ way of looking at things as too stringent or literal, like the friend who informs you that Kleenex is a brand when you ask for a facial tissue, it’s a product of the goal-oriented mindset that turned the one-time martial arts hobbyist into a promising new addition to the UFC roster.

“That’s something that carries over in a lot of aspects of my life,” explained Stoltzfus, who is unbeaten when fighting at middleweight and has earned seven finishes during his current 10-fight run of success. “I try to be as happy as I can in the moment, as happy as I can with my accomplishments without ever being satisfied.

“That’s always a bit of a juggling act, so I try to be proud of my accomplishments as much as I can, take joy out of the moment, but on the other side of things, always be looking ahead like ‘What’s the next thing I can do?’ and never getting too bogged down in my own success, if that makes sense.”