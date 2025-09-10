Dustin Stoltzfus: 'It's Now Or Never'

This weekend, Stoltzfus makes his tenth trek into the Octagon in a clash with Kelvin Gastelum on the main card of Saturday’s Noche UFC event in San Antonio, Texas. With the fight in the offing and five years behind him, the 33-year-old DWCS grad candidly reflected on the journey to Frost Bank Center this weekend and the urgency with which he’s approaching this fight.

“I’d be lying if I said it’s gone the way I wanted or even the way it could have gone,” began Stoltzfus, who has gone 3-6 over his first nine UFC appearances, having alternated wins and losses over his last six contests heading into his bout against the former interim title challenger. “In a lot of ways, it’s been a bit of a disappointment; some factors are mistakes I’ve made, and some things that I couldn’t control. I could have done a lot better and now I’m building up my confidence again.

“It’s hard when you come in with a long win streak (and start losing), especially for me — it really gave me a hit to my confidence, and it took me a while to build it back up,” continued the sincere middleweight, who arrived in the UFC on a 10-fight winning streak and brandishing a 13-1 record before suffering three straight losses to begin his time on the roster. “I feel like I’m in a really good place now and I’m trying to move forward, do what I can. I feel good — I feel like I’m in my prime, both skill-wise and mentally.