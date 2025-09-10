Dustin Stoltzfus: 'It's Now Or Never'

It’s been five years and one month since Dustin Stoltzfus earned his UFC contract with an injury-stoppage win over Joe Pyfer on the fourth season of Dana White’s Contender Series. Remembered largely for the horrific arm injury Pyfer suffered, the four-minute-and-change skirmish also showcased the upside Stoltzfus brought to the table as well, with the Germany-based American displaying his active guard while creating the scramble that eventually led to his wrestling up, elevating Pyfer, and things ending the way they did.
This weekend, Stoltzfus makes his tenth trek into the Octagon in a clash with Kelvin Gastelum on the main card of Saturday’s Noche UFC event in San Antonio, Texas. With the fight in the offing and five years behind him, the 33-year-old DWCS grad candidly reflected on the journey to Frost Bank Center this weekend and the urgency with which he’s approaching this fight.
“I’d be lying if I said it’s gone the way I wanted or even the way it could have gone,” began Stoltzfus, who has gone 3-6 over his first nine UFC appearances, having alternated wins and losses over his last six contests heading into his bout against the former interim title challenger. “In a lot of ways, it’s been a bit of a disappointment; some factors are mistakes I’ve made, and some things that I couldn’t control. I could have done a lot better and now I’m building up my confidence again.
“It’s hard when you come in with a long win streak (and start losing), especially for me — it really gave me a hit to my confidence, and it took me a while to build it back up,” continued the sincere middleweight, who arrived in the UFC on a 10-fight winning streak and brandishing a 13-1 record before suffering three straight losses to begin his time on the roster. “I feel like I’m in a really good place now and I’m trying to move forward, do what I can. I feel good — I feel like I’m in my prime, both skill-wise and mentally.
“It’s now or never,” he added. “If I’m going to really make a run in the UFC, show what I can do, and really make a name for myself, now is the time to do it, so I’m trying to grab that opportunity and really run with it.”
That “now or never” nature of things isn’t something most competitors are quick to acknowledge, let alone speak about in detail. Most will tell you that success is just around the corner, and even if there have been multiple missteps or setbacks, the next fight is always the one that is going to kickstart the march to the top of the division they were always meant to embark upon.
But just as he was honest and open with his assessment of how things have gone to date, Stoltzfus was frank about the reality of his situation heading into Saturday night, correctly recognizing and clearly acknowledging that a win over Gastelum could, in fact, be the victory that gets the ball rolling for him, while silently making clear that he knows the potential downside of another defeat.
As someone that has admittedly struggled with nerves and anxiety throughout his UFC career, I asked the middleweight with a Master’s degree in translation how he’s been handling the weight that comes with being in the position he’s in right now.
“It’s that dichotomy that we sort of mentioned,” began Stoltzfus, who earned Performance of the Night bonuses in each of his last two wins, first-round finishes of Punahele Soriano and Marc-Andre Barriault that came on either side of a loss to Brunno Ferreira. “I can either let it pressure me and put me under additional stress, like I had been doing earlier in my career, or I can see it as a privilege and just think, ‘What an amazing opportunity I have to be here — the biggest show on Earth — competing against a guy like Gastelum that has been in the company for so long, done such great things.’ And to know in my heart of hearts that I can go in there and win, so what an amazing opportunity.
"I’m just trying to see it like that and move forward, stay positive, and really go in there and have fun again.”
So how does Stoltzfus steer his mind away from the former and towards the latter?
“I suppose I’ll tell you when I get there,” he said with a laugh and a smile. “It’s a work in progress. It’s different every time, you’re a different person every time — I can feel great on fight week, and then all of a sudden those nerves come and I’m like, ‘Where did this all come from?’ It’s often just in that walk-out whether those nerves go away or not.
“I don’t think there is a simple answer to it,” Stoltzfus added in regard to addressing the nerves and seeking to avoid those nights where they limit one’s ability inside the Octagon. “I wish I could give one, for myself and for people who are coming up in the sport. I wish there was an easy answer, but it’s hard.
"It would be nice if there were easy answers in life, but usually there aren’t.”
Ironically, there was an easy answer for Stoltzfus recently, and it came when he got opportunity to step in with Gastelum this weekend.
“It’s the reason we took the fight,” he said when asked about sharing the Octagon with the recent UFC Hall of Fame inductee. “I have a lot going on right now in my personal and professional life outside of the UFC, so I was not looking to fight for another couple of months, but when they put Kelvin Gastelum on the table in front of you, it’s ‘This is a big name, this is a good fight — a winnable fight — and something you can’t ignore.’
“We jumped on it: threw everything to the side and had a flight booked for two days after that; just dropped everything and started preparing.”
In an interesting twist, audibling on the timeline they had in mind for a return to action and quickly diving into preparations for Gastelum have — to the point of our conversation — kept Stoltzfus fixating on anything other than getting ready.
“It’s been a bit of a whirlwind,” began Stoltzfus. “It wasn’t what we expected, it wasn’t the timeline we were planning on, but I think we’re ready. I think it’s been good. It’s been a nice change from where maybe the long camps have been too much.
“Up to this point, it’s been great — it’s not given me too much time to ruminate over things, stress over things. The fight’s a couple days away and I still feel like, ‘Oh, I’ll fight eventually.’ It’s around the corner now, and I feel a lot lighter, a lot more relaxed, so that’s nice.”
He paused and chuckled to this himself before adding, “Though, at this point, I probably should start ruminating a little.”
Whether the rumination comes or it doesn’t, the tenured middleweight heads into the weekend focused on having the kind of performance that showcases his entire tool kit and allows him to exit the Octagon happy with his efforts, regardless of the result.
Not that he’s thinking about anything other than getting himself back into the win column and handing Gastelum a second consecutive loss.
“I’m more of a training-focused person in general, so it’s always super-disappointing when you know you did all this work and the results are not showing up. So, for me, every fight is let’s go in there and show what I can do, what I’ve been working on, and if I can do that, I’m happy, win, lose, or draw. So that’s the main thing: go in there and do what I know I can do, what my coaches know I can do, what my training partners know I can do.
“A win and a finish is always what I’m looking for,” he added, shifting his focus specifically to Saturday night and the man that will stand across from him. “I feel confident everywhere. It’s no secret that I’m a grappler, but my striking has been getting a lot more competent, which is what was holding me back a lot. I feel like I can hang with him on the feet, and if it goes to the ground, he’s in trouble.”
