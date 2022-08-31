Dustin Stoltzfus Found The Right Mindset

“With Dwight, I was definitely going for the finishes and really would have liked to have one — and I got pretty close at the end of two — but I wasn’t going to go into that third round and just assume that if I put more pressure on him, he was going to break. I wasn’t going to do that again.

“I was just going to keep to the game plan and if it comes, it comes, and if it doesn’t, it doesn’t.”

A finish didn’t come, but a victory did, and after returning home to Germersheim, Germany, Stoltzfus got the call to make a relative quick turnaround against a dangerous, familiar opponent.

“I don’t know how much UFC fans know Abus, but he’s been the No. 1 welterweight over here in Germany for some time, so he’s always been someone that I’ve sort of been looking at as, if not an opponent, then a goal to reach for years now,” he said of Magomedov, who enters with a 24-4-1 record and riding a two-fight winning streak. “He’s very good and very talented, and it’s a tough fight for anyone.”

While hustling right back into the Octagon wasn’t necessarily what Stoltzfus was thinking upon returning from his latest American excursion, the positive vibes of coming off a victory, coupled with the fact that he could have his full complement of coaches in his corner prompted him to accept the assignment and head to Paris searching for a second straight victory.

“I’m here, I’m fit coming off a good fight camp and a good fight,” he said, explaining his rationale for jumping right back into camp and taking another fight so quickly. “I was able to get right back into the swing of things over here, and it being a little bit short-notice, I’ve just been doing my camp here at home.

“I’m going in with probably my best corner yet as far as coaches that have been working with me through the years,” he added. “This time, we’re in Paris so all of my top coaches can just go, which makes things much easier. It’s not as much of a time or money investment to get people over there, so that’s the plus side of that.”