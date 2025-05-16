Dustin Stoltzfus | Embracing The Grind

“I don’t think I could do this or much anything else if I didn’t get my time in green or time in nature,” Stoltzfus said. “Usually when I’m out here in Vegas I’m out in the desert a lot more than I was this time, but as soon as my team came and [camp] was tapering down, we were going on hikes pretty much every other day It does my soul good to be out there in the fresh air, hearing the wind in the mountains or trees. It’s my happy place.”

But as soon as he gets back to his car, it’s time to work. Whether it’s coaching or preparing to face a dangerous prospect at UFC Fight Night: Burns vs Morales on May 17, Stoltzfus spends the rest of his waking hours chasing the best version of himself inside the Octagon.

The 33-year-old has walked this road 23 times over the last decade, and he’s not tired of it one bit. Mixed martial arts is both a hobby and a career for Stoltzfus, so while most fighters wish they could fast-forward through the unrelenting demands of fight camp, Stoltzfus understands it’s par for the course and tries to soak in every moment he can, knowing that living the life of a fighter can’t last forever.