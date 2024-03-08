Dustin Poirier Wants To Right The Ship

So don’t speculate on why the former interim lightweight champion decided to accept the challenge of rising star Benoit Saint Denis in the co-main event of Saturday’s UFC 299 card in Miami. It’s simple as being a fighter.

“He's a young guy on a win streak,” said Poirier of Saint Denis. “He's finished all his wins. I'm 35, he's 28. I'm the older guy who's been here a long time, still at the top. Do I still have what it takes to beat these young men who are incredible fighters? That's intriguing to me. I want to find out for myself. Toss me in the fire, sink or swim. This is the hurt business.”