Dustin Poirier Dedicated To "The Good Fight"

The foundation Poirier is referring to is the one he started with his wife Jolie in April 2018, The Good Fight Foundation, and while “The Diamond” has not gone over the top in trying to promote the work they’re doing, he should, because the 31-year-old isn’t doing a one-off event that doubles as a photo op. Instead, the foundation is always working, always looking to find ways to help those who need it.

“When we do something, we announce it and stuff like that, but I don't want to overdo it,” he humbly admits. “But I should be pushing for it.”

He should. And if he won’t, I will.

Originally, Poirier got the idea to help out those in need by auctioning off his fight-used gear, starting with his first fight against Eddie Alvarez in 2017. The money raised from that auction provided 3,000 meals for the Second Harvest Food Bank, and it got the ball rolling, with the Poiriers finding local charities to donate too after each fight.

“That was the fuse to start a foundation,” he said. “I did a few things and it was getting local press here and it all said, ‘Dustin Poirier, Dustin Poirier,’ and I wanted to give it its own identity. I wanted to give it its own face and identity that people could get behind, and that's why we created The Good Fight Foundation.”

It’s as selfless an endeavor as you will find, in or out of pro sports, and you can hear the excitement in Poirier’s voice when he talks about what the foundation has done or what it’s doing next. And while local charities are often the focus, last year, the Good Fight went global after Poirier’s fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov, with the lightweight champion donating $100,000 to the foundation and UFC President Dana White matching that contribution. With the money, Poirier and company teamed up with Justin Wren’s Fight for the Forgotten, and the results were spectacular.

“This last one with Khabib, we bought a tribe forty acres of land and built seven water towers and water wells in Africa,” Poirier said.

That’s life-changing for those people, but even gestures that seem smaller in scale are just as important. Case in point, a recent campaign to get car seats to the Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette.

“We bought enough car seats for 12 months for the hospital,” said Poirier. “It's crazy because we were talking to them about helping out with a family or maybe with some hospital bills, but they told us that six or seven times a month, they have mothers who can't afford a car seat so that they can leave with their newborns. That blew my mind.”

It's a great thing Poirier is doing. But the question is, why?

“I just know how it makes me feel and it makes me feel good,” he said. “And it makes me feel like - it's sounds cheesy - but I'm fighting the good fight. When I get in that Octagon and I fight, I'm gonna fight as hard as I can. And I realized that throughout my career, getting in there and fighting is one thing and it comes and goes and I won't be able to do that anymore. But the thing that does matter is how many people I can affect from that same fight. Me and my family are gonna benefit from the fight financially. But what about other people? What if I can reach out and affect other people?”