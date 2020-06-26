Dustin Poirier Receives Inaugural Forrest Griffin Community Award

Announced earlier this year, the Forrest Griffin Community Award is presented annually as part of UFC Honors President’s Choice category, as the award recipient is personally selected by UFC President Dana White. UFC Honors, presented by Toyo Tires® is the company's annual awards program recognizing UFC athletes, performances, and moments throughout each year.

As the inaugural recipient of the Forrest Griffin Community Award, Dustin will receive a $25,000 donation to the charity of his choice. All donations are courtesy of Toyo Tires.

“I’m just grateful for the things we have accomplished with the foundation, the way it’s growing and the support and people getting behind it,” Poirier said after being surprised with the award following the UFC Vegas 4 weigh-ins. “It’s amazing that when you do something from the heart, something that means something to you and you do it the right way, all the right things fall into place. These things are forced they are just happening.”

Dustin will be honored for this award later this year during the 2020 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by Toyo Tires®, which will be streamed live on UFC FIGHT PASS®.