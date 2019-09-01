Dustin Poirier's Pursuit Of The Throne

In a Rocky movie, such a night would be followed by a majestic closing tune and a rolling of the credits. In real life, fighters like Poirier don’t get time to soak everything in and walk off into the sunset. It’s on to the next fight, and on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, less than five months after the most important victory of a pro career that began in 2009, he will face Khabib Nurmagomedov in a main event that will unify the lightweight crown. In other words, it’s back to work for the 30-year-old, who did find a moment to reflect on getting the belt he fought for a decade to secure.

Watch Poirier and Khabib Unify The Lightweight Belt at UFC 242

“It felt deserved, earned,” said Poirier. “It felt better than I thought it was gonna feel. I felt like the king of the world, I felt like I made a dream come true. I felt like I proved my wife right and I felt a lot of emotions. But that was one step and it’s not over. That was part of it. September 7th, we get to finish the journey to the throne.”

The civilians among us may not understand what a fighter means when he says that the journey isn’t over. Most of us would like to take a year off and make a nice victory lap. Poirier has never been a civilian; he’s always been a fighter, whether he knew it or not while growing up in Lafayette. But as he grew into a man, he knew his path, and he knew what it would take to get where he wanted to go. That meant putting himself in the line of fire every time he strapped on his gloves. It’s not for the meek. So don’t call this the fight game around him.

“This is survival when you step out on that canvas,” he said. “This isn’t a game to me. There’s some huge consequences on the line out there and you don’t play.”