Dustin Poirier Punching His Way Towards Destiny

"I just want to go to sleep with that belt around my waist one night and tell my wife, 'I did it,'" a misty-eyed Poirier explained.

Fast-forward to February 2019: training in Florida when he learned he’d be facing Max Holloway for the interim lightweight strap at UFC 236, Poirier immediately texted his wife a few states away in Louisiana.

“She was back home. She was driving. She had to park our truck. And she started crying,” he recounted, his voice getting softer.

”You know, it's just the fruit of my labor. Years and years of her believing in me.”