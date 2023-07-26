 Skip to main content
Dustin Poirier reacts after his TKO victory over Conor McGregor of Ireland during the UFC 264 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Five Dustin Poirier Fights To Watch Before UFC 291

Catch Up On His Best Fights To Date Ahead Of UFC 291
By Patrick Felts, On Twitter @patrickjfelts • Jul. 26, 2023

The pride of Lafayette, Louisiana, is back in action this weekend. Dustin Poirier has been one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC ever since his debut back in 2010. Ever since then, fans around the world have been left with dozens of memorable moments by a true great of his generation.

Up next for Poirier is a rematch with Justin Gaethje at UFC 291 in Salt Lake City on Saturday with the BMF belt on the line.

Before Saturday’s main event, let’s take a look back at five of Poirier’s most iconic fights.

Vs Conor McGregor [UFC 264 - Watch on FIGHT PASS]

Conor McGregor of Ireland kicks Dustin Poirier in their welterweight fight during the UFC 264 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
The third bout between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor was a back-and-forth affair that ended in unfortunate fashion.

The highly anticipated rubber match between the two lightweight stars started with a strong start to the round by McGregor, while Poirier took control of the fight in the back half of this first. Then, McGregor’s leg gave out and the fight was called for Poirier at the end of the first round.

While the fight did not have the ending that many would have liked to see, the action, albeit short, was a thrilling battle between two of the best in the world, and it provided a memorable and important moment for Poirier’s career.

Vs Max Holloway [UFC 236 - Watch on UFC Fight Pass]

Dustin Poirier punches Max Holloway in their interim lightweight championship bout during the UFC 236 event at State Farm Arena on April 13, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC
Poirier earned a dominant unanimous decision victory over Max Holloway to claim the interim lightweight title in 2019.

A rematch seven years after their initial fight in 2012, this matchup followed a different script than the first bout’s early submission, but ended with the same result. Five rounds of effective work, mainly in boxing, gave Poirier the advantage.

Poirier’s dominant strength stood out throughout the entire night, understandably so since Holloway was fighting up a weight class, and made for a performance that fight fans around the world would not soon forget.

Vs Conor McGregor [UFC 257 - Watch on FIGHT PASS]

Dustin Poirier punches Conor McGregor of Ireland in a lightweight fight during the UFC 257 event inside Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 23, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
These two lightweight stars met for the first time at UFC 178 in 2014 - a win for McGregor – and their rematch at UFC 257 in 2021 was payback for Poirier.

The two went back and forth to start the fight, with Poirier hanging around and taking several large blows from McGregor in the first round. In the second round, it was Poirier who found a breakthrough.

With McGregor’s back against the wall, Poirier unleashed a flurry of uninterrupted punches that sent the Irishman to the floor of the Octagon in sudden fashion. It’s hard to find a better finish from Poirier, let alone any fighter, than this one.

Vs Justin Gaethje [UFC Fight Night Glendale - Watch on FIGHT PASS]

Dustin Poirier punches Justin Gaethje in their lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at the Gila Rivera Arena on April 14, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
UFC 291’s main event is a long-awaited sequel to one of 2018’s best fights.

Five years after these two first faced off, both fighters remain at the peak of their powers and ranked near the top of the division with legitimate title aspirations. Last time they met, it was an explosive affair with both fighters going blow for blow.

It was non-stop fireworks, and while Gaethje was able to hold his own and outperform Poirier for a large chunk of the fight, Poirier found an opening and landed the knockout blow in the fourth round of this main event bout.

Poirier is looking to do it again Saturday in Salt Lake City.

Vs Eddie Alvarez [UFC Fight Night Calgary - Watch on FIGHT PASS]

Dustin Poirier punches Eddie Alvarez in their lightweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Scotiabank Saddledome on July 28, 2018 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
A theme throughout Poirier’s career has been revenge, and his second fight with Eddie Alvarez is no exception.

In their first meeting at UFC 211 in 2017, Alvarez landed an illegal knee to Poirier’s head, the fight ending and being declared a no contest. A year later, the two met again, and a winner was declared this time around.

Poirier stunned Alvarez with an impressive series of attacks to complete a TKO finish in the second round, earning himself a cathartic victory and a Performance of the Night bonus.

UFC 291
Dustin Poirier
:
: