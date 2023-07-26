Five Dustin Poirier Fights To Watch Before UFC 291

The third bout between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor was a back-and-forth affair that ended in unfortunate fashion.

The highly anticipated rubber match between the two lightweight stars started with a strong start to the round by McGregor, while Poirier took control of the fight in the back half of this first. Then, McGregor’s leg gave out and the fight was called for Poirier at the end of the first round.

While the fight did not have the ending that many would have liked to see, the action, albeit short, was a thrilling battle between two of the best in the world, and it provided a memorable and important moment for Poirier’s career.

