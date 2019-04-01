Dustin Poirier Is Done Proving Himself, He's Here For The Belt

“No, because the goal when I started fighting wasn’t to be the interim world champion,” Poirier said. “That’s a great milestone and a great accomplishment. And on that night, and as long as I have that belt, I’m gonna feel like the champ. But I know what needs to happen after that. And that’s the ultimate goal, to be the undisputed champion.”

So while he’s previously talked of getting the title and putting his head down to sleep by telling his wife Jolie that he did it, those plans had to be altered, because for the Louisiana native, a piece of the belt won’t satisfy that dream scenario.

“Not even a question,” he said. “I have to get more. That’s not the end. That’s a piece of the championship and I want the whole thing. That’s what fighting is for me, that’s the beauty of fighting. It’s against all odds. I’m not supposed to win on Saturday. I saw what the oddsmakers are saying; I see what the people are saying. I’m not supposed to win. But for 25 minutes, what the people say and what the oddsmakers and media write, none of that matters and I know that. All that matters is my preparation, my drive, my desire and my motivation. That’s all that matters for 25 minutes and, against all odds, I’m gonna make it happen.”

Poirier does own a 2012 win over Holloway, and while the Hawaiian is already established as featherweight champ, it does come as a bit of a surprise that Poirier is the underdog to a fighter moving up in weight. Poirier is surprised as well, but it’s not surprising that he doesn’t care either way.

“Even if I was the favorite I’d have a chip on my shoulder,” he said. “It’s about proving myself right; it’s not about proving these guys wrong.”