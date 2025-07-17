Dustin Poirier | The Diamond’s Last Dance

“All the years, all the crazy fights I've been in, for them to entertain my idea of coming back to Louisiana. It's been over 10 years since the UFC was last here. I fought on the card. And just to say that the reason UFC is back in the great state of Louisiana is because of me, I'm proud. I'm carrying that proudly.”

The fight also gives Poirier the opportunity for him to repay the support he’s received from the community in Louisiana, who have backed his athletic endeavors throughout his UFC career. For his part, he’s been proud to represent his state, and he’s happy to be ending his career on home soil, in front of those who have supported him most.

WATCH: UFC 318 Embedded

“It's been incredible. I felt the love since the beginning,” he admitted.

“I carry the Acadiana flag very proudly, and around here, people support local (people) very strong. So, to see a homegrown guy on the biggest stage in mixed martial arts fighting in the world, people appreciate it.