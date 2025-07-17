Dustin Poirier | The Diamond’s Last Dance

With Dustin Poirier, what you see is what you get. And what we’ve gotten over the past 40 fights is a fighter who wears his heart on his sleeve, always leaves everything in the Octagon, and represents himself, his family, his team and his community with class.
On Saturday night at UFC 318, Poirier will make the final walk of his MMA career as he bids farewell to the sport with one last fight, and it’s taking place in New Orleans, in his home state of Louisiana.
It’s a dream scenario for a fighter looking to bring their professional career to a close, and it’s one that Poirier admits has come at the perfect time. He and his wife Jolie already have an eight-year-old daughter, and with a son due later this year, the time just seemed right.
“Your priorities change as you go through life, and what you're fighting for changes,” he explained.
“My daughter was born, it'll be nine years ago next month. So I started thinking about the damage I'm taking, and what I’m doing is actually for me. I want to be there for her when she gets older.
“And now my wife's pregnant. At the end of this year, we’ll have my little boy. So it's just part of life – you're growing and learning. So I put things into perspective, try to take care of myself a little bit better. But it’s all worth it.”
A veteran of 30 UFC fight weeks prior to this one, Poirier knows the drill. Arrive in the host city, check in, go through the various obligations with the UFC and the media, make weight, then fight. It’s a process that’s become second nature to him. But this time, things feel a little bit different.
Rather than flying to the host city and checking into a hotel, he stayed home and drove to the host hotel. And while there’s always a degree of tension heading into a professional fistfight, Poirier looked as relaxed and at peace as we’ve ever seen him as he sat down to share his pre-fight thoughts ahead of fight night in NOLA.
“It's an honor to be shown appreciation by the company,” said the Lafayette native.
“All the years, all the crazy fights I've been in, for them to entertain my idea of coming back to Louisiana. It's been over 10 years since the UFC was last here. I fought on the card. And just to say that the reason UFC is back in the great state of Louisiana is because of me, I'm proud. I'm carrying that proudly.”
The fight also gives Poirier the opportunity for him to repay the support he’s received from the community in Louisiana, who have backed his athletic endeavors throughout his UFC career. For his part, he’s been proud to represent his state, and he’s happy to be ending his career on home soil, in front of those who have supported him most.
“It's been incredible. I felt the love since the beginning,” he admitted.
“I carry the Acadiana flag very proudly, and around here, people support local (people) very strong. So, to see a homegrown guy on the biggest stage in mixed martial arts fighting in the world, people appreciate it.
“I run into people all the time that tell me that I inspire them to start doing jiu-jitsu and stuff. So, it's awesome. Because I was just chasing dreams – the plan wasn't to inspire people. I just feel appreciated, especially coming into this last week of my fighting career. Maybe I'm just looking at it more, but I feel the love.”
Fighting at home can often bring additional pressures, with demand for tickets, as well as a constant stream of well-wishes from people heading into fight week.
It’s meant that Poirier has had to close his circle even tighter to make sure he stays focused on the task at hand. But he knows he’ll be backed by a huge contingent of family and friends, who will have no problem getting to Smoothie King Center on fight night.
“I honestly haven't been returning a lot of texts and calls just because I can’t. I'm so busy with all this stuff, getting ready to fight somebody,” he explained.
“A lot of my friends and family don't have the means to travel to Abu Dhabi and to New York and go to these exciting events. But to drive here to New Orleans? They do that all the time.”
When he brings the curtain down on his career, Poirier will have a career full of highlights to look back on, and when we asked him to pick out some of his personal highlights, three fights immediately sprung to his mind.
“The first (Justin) Gaethje fight – going to his backyard, having a rough fight and pulling it out and winning that was a great one,” he said.
“But the two biggest ones for sure are when I beat Max (Holloway) in Atlanta to win the interim title, and when I beat Conor (McGregor) after he beat me. Seven years of him talking trash, and when I got him back in Abu Dhabi it was a huge night.”
Now Poirier has the chance to add one more epic fight to his action-packed resumé as he gets set to face Holloway for the third time at UFC 318. His selection as Poirier’s final opponent seems like a near-perfect piece of matchmaking, and it’s one that Poirier is genuinely happy for as he prepares to head into battle with someone he has immense respect for.
“I have a lot of respect for him as a man and as a fighter,” he said.
“Of course, the things he's done in his career – became champion, BMF champion, undisputed champion, the legends he's beat. He's going to be in the Hall of Fame.
“To get a chance, for my last fight, to be with somebody I have a lot of respect for, a legend of the sport, is what I wanted. He wasn't my pick – I was asking for the third Gaethje fight – but when they brought (Holloway’s) name up, it just seemed right. I was his first fight in the UFC. (Now) he’s gonna be my last.”
For a fighter who has never shortchanged the fans with his performances, simply turning up and fighting won’t be enough for Poirier on Saturday night. He’ll be going full throttle in search of victory, and if that means another knock-down, drag-out war, “The Diamond” is ready to get his hands dirty one more time.
“Of course, I want to win. If I can go in there and win easy, I'm going to go that route. But I'm not afraid of a war with Max, similar to the last one,” he stated.
“It's going to be a dogfight, and that's just the kind of fighter Max is. Also that played into me being excited to fight Max. He's not a guy who's going in there trying to secure takedowns and win rounds, or jab and circle, stay out of harm's way to win a decision.
“He's going in there to finish guys and put on a fight, and that's what I respect about guys like him. So, I want to meet that with the same energy. And we're going to throw down.”
And after a spectacular career that brought an interim lightweight title to the Poirier household, there’s a chance to leave the Octagon for the last time with another belt over his shoulder, with Holloway’s BMF title on the line.
“Putting the BMF in the trophy case, I’m a BMF forever!” he smiled.
“I walk out of that cage, get my hand raised, walk out of that cage with the BMF belt. I'm retiring the baddest MFer!”
Truth be told, Poirier doesn’t need a belt to prove to the world that he’s one of the sport’s true BMFs. His 31 fights inside the Octagon more than adequately prove that.
But if there’s one thing Poirier does as well as anyone who’s ever stepped into the Octagon, it’s compete, and he’ll do so one last time before calling time on a legendary career.
His retirement will be well earned. Or, to coin phrase familiar to “The Diamond” himself, it’s paid in full.
